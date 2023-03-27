Why are eggs more expensive in Slovakia than in the neighbouring countries?

The price went up by 79 percent year-on-year.

Eggs are among the goods where inflation is the most pronounced in Slovakia.

Eggs are among the goods where inflation is the most pronounced in Slovakia. A year ago in January, a package of ten M-sized eggs sold for an average of €1.73, while the current price is almost double.

The agreement between the retail chains and the Agriculture Ministry on capping the prices of selected staple foods does not change the situation. While some retail chains did not hesitate to include beer or wine among the products with a capped price, only the Billa chain thought of including eggs.

Record prices

The fact that eggs have become extremely expensive in Slovakia is also confirmed by Eurostat statistics, the Index magazine wrote. In January, the average EU price of eggs rose by 30 percent year-on-year, in Slovakia the price went up by 79 percent. Only in Hungary and the Czech Republic the price grew higher, with 80 and 85 percent respectively.