Why is the price of eggs extremely high?

The price went up by 79 percent year-on-year.

Eggs are among the goods where inflation is the most pronounced in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Eggs are among the goods where inflation is the most pronounced in Slovakia. A year ago in January, a package of ten M-sized eggs sold for an average of €1.73, while the current price is almost double.

The agreement between the retail chains and the Agriculture Ministry on capping the prices of selected staple foods does not change the situation. While some retail chains did not hesitate to include beer or wine among the products with a capped price, only the Billa chain thought of including eggs.

Record prices

The fact that eggs have become extremely expensive in Slovakia is also confirmed by Eurostat statistics. In January, the average EU price of eggs rose by 30 percent year-on-year, in Slovakia the price went up by 79 percent. Only in Hungary and the Czech Republic the price grew higher, with 80 and 85 percent respectively.

The standard prices of a ten-egg package in Slovakia ranges from €3.29 to €3.80, while eggs can be bought cheaper from €2.40 to €2.80 in sales or sold under the private label of a chain.

In Poland, the price is between €1.60 to €1.82.

In Hungary, the country with the highest overall inflation in the EU (26 percent), eggs are cheaper than in Slovakia. Depending on the seller, a package can be bought for between €1.60 to €2.60.

In Austria, a package of ten free-range eggs can be bought for €3.39 in the Hofer chain, and in the Spar chain it is 50 cents cheaper. Eggs from battery cage farming are usually sold for that much in Slovakia.

Why are eggs expensive?

The Poultry Union of Slovakia points to rising costs.

"The prices of gas and electricity have increased by 400 percent year-on-year, the prices of feed by 80 percent, while feed makes up half the costs of raising chickens," states the chairman of the union, Daniel Molnár.

The final prices of eggs were also higher due to higher labour and transport costs and more expensive packaging materials.

Egg prices were also affected by the bird flu virus, which destroyed millions of poultry farming hens in Europe, mainly in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Hungary. Although Slovakia was not significantly affected, the impact felt by the entire European market.