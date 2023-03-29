Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Mar 2023 at 7:30  I 

Have you ever bath in a sauna tent? You can try it at Zlaté Piesky in Bratislava

In addition to this sauna typical for Japan, sauna lovers can try four more outdoor saunas.

Jana Liptáková
The tent sauna at Zlaté Piesky. The tent sauna at Zlaté Piesky. (Source: Courtesy of Slovak Sauna Community.)

“A sauna in a tent is something between a Finnish sauna and a steam sauna. It’s not too hot, the heat doesn’t drive you out of it, and thanks to a powerful stove with a huge reservoir of rocks, there’s amazing fine steam,” Lukáš Kubica, one of the founders of the Slovak Sauna Community and operator of the Pixxla network of portable outdoor saunas, told The Slovak Spectator.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The sauna tent is one of five outdoor saunas that the Slovak Sauna Community has placed on Wakelike Beach in the Zlaté Piesky summer report. This is part of a project involving the first community space with portable saunas in Slovakia. Those interested can try them until the end of May.

SkryťTurn off ads

How it works

  • The saunas are open from 16:00 to 22:00 on weekdays and from 11:00 to 22:00 on weekends
  • the entrance fee is €15
  • tickets can be purchased online at www.saunalab.sk or on the spot
  • sheets and towels are available for a fee

“Each one is different in some way,” said Kubica, adding that they are all wood-fired. “They are made of different materials, each with a different stove.”

Kubica founded the Slovak Sauna Community together with two partners, a supplier of sauna materials and a sauna manufacturer. Their goal is to promote exterior saunas, i.e. saunas located outdoors and where a natural water source is used as a cooling medium. Thanks to this, visitors can enjoy an intensive connection with nature.

Sauna like in Japan

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Foreigners' Police Department on Regrútska 4, Bratislava-Vajnory.

News digest: 20 questions for Foreigners' Police

New Zealand citizen assaulted in Bratislava, ex-interior minister taken to court, and another 'History Talks' edition.


16 h
Bratislava Foreigners' Police department.

FAQ: How to interact with the Foreigners’ Police

Some officers are good – but some, even the police admit, are ‘a disgrace to the force’.


20 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad