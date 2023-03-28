News digest: 20 questions for Foreigners' Police

New Zealand citizen assaulted in Bratislava, ex-interior minister taken to court, and another 'History Talks' edition.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, March 28 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Attack on New Zealander in Bratislava

Kamenné Námestie square in Bratislava. (Source: SME)

The Bratislava police are investigating an attack on a man from New Zealand.

The incident was supposed to have occurred in the Slovak capital on Saturday evening, the police said on social media.

The New Zealand citizen was allegedly attacked on Kamenné Námesie square by a man who used Nazi slogans during the assault.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Foreigners' Police planning a national call centre. English will be mandatory

Read the latest Q&A on Slovakia's Foreigners' Police. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak Spectator has compiled 20 questions and answers regarding the work of the Foreigners' Police in Slovakia, ranging from the electronic booking system to filing a complaint against a rude police officer.

In a few lines:

Anonymous RU, a Russian group of hackers, made several Slovak websites unavailable on Tuesday , including the parliament's website, the Defence Ministry's website, and the websites of several banks. The attack was a response to the transfer of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, the group said. (vosveteit.sk).

The Monuments Board has published a 3D visualisation of destroyed historical houses in Banská Štiavnica following a big fire.

OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič spoke in the parliament for more than two hours on Tuesday, defending his proposal to give away €500 to every person who vote in the elections in September. He also criticised the media and the opposition. The OĽaNO leader also compared the situation in Slovakia to the 1930s.

Estonian President Alar Karis is on a two-day state visit to Slovakia. He met with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová in Košice on March 28, 2023. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

Amnesty International Slovakia has published its 2022 report. The organisation claims that systemic discrimination against Roma continued in Slovakia last year. It also cited problems regarding LGBT+ rights and violence against women.

The organisation claims that systemic discrimination against Roma continued in Slovakia last year. It also cited problems regarding LGBT+ rights and violence against women. There are 80,504 teachers working at Slovak schools. Their average age is 47, the Education Policy Institute (IVP) announced on March 28. It is Teachers' Day in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, celebrated since 1955. World Teachers' Day falls on October 5.

Their average age is 47, the Education Policy Institute (IVP) announced on March 28. It is Teachers' Day in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, celebrated since 1955. World Teachers' Day falls on October 5. From April 1, passengers will no longer buy a ticket from public transport drivers in Košice. (Korzár)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain or snow. The highest daytime temperature will range from -3°C to 8°C. Strong wind. In most districts, first-level warnings have been issued and will remain in place until Wednesday morning. They concern frost, low temperatures or wind in the mountains. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).