Which Bratislava areas will increase in worth, according to real estate agents

Attractiveness of area increases with transport accessibility.

Bratislava has several locations the value of which will increase in the future. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Even though residents of Slovak cities are usually against new buildings in their neighbourhood, sometimes they can clearly benefit from it, because the value of their properties can increase with the construction of new apartments.

This happens when a real estate project makes sense for the market and increases the attractiveness of the neighbourhood.

Index magazine looked at the planned projects in Bratislava and the possibilities of individual city districts, trying to indicate locations whose attractiveness can grow in the long run.

Transport is important

A universal rule says that the most expensive housing is in city centres. The advantage, for example, is that you basically do not have to go anywhere. These locations offer pretty much everything you need for everyday life, and if you also work in the centre, you do not even have to commute or rely on means of transport.