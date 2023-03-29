Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Mar 2023 at 21:32  I 

Which Bratislava areas will increase in worth, according to real estate agents

Attractiveness of area increases with transport accessibility.

Tomas Vasuta
Tomáš Vašuta
Bratislava has several locations the value of which will increase in the future. Bratislava has several locations the value of which will increase in the future. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Even though residents of Slovak cities are usually against new buildings in their neighbourhood, sometimes they can clearly benefit from it, because the value of their properties can increase with the construction of new apartments.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

This happens when a real estate project makes sense for the market and increases the attractiveness of the neighbourhood.

Index magazine looked at the planned projects in Bratislava and the possibilities of individual city districts, trying to indicate locations whose attractiveness can grow in the long run.

SkryťTurn off ads

Transport is important

A universal rule says that the most expensive housing is in city centres. The advantage, for example, is that you basically do not have to go anywhere. These locations offer pretty much everything you need for everyday life, and if you also work in the centre, you do not even have to commute or rely on means of transport.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Real Estate

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

Miroslav Baláž.

News digest: One man's mission to improve science in Slovakia

Employment visas for foreigners, try a bath in a tent sauna. Learn more in today's digest.


6 h
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The tent sauna at Zlaté Piesky.

Have you ever bath in a sauna tent? You can try it at Zlaté Piesky in Bratislava

In addition to this sauna typical for Japan, sauna lovers can try four more outdoor saunas.


16 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad