Košice to get first international high school

Teaching to start from September next year.

New international high school will open in Košice that will allow the opportunity to continue learning in English according to modern standards. (Source: SME-Marko Erd)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia's second-largest city is to get its first international high school.

Following the establishment of a primary school in 2020 and the creation of an international kindergarten two years later, Košice International School will open a secondary school next year offering students the chance to obtain an international high school diploma.

Until now, there had been no such offer in the city.

The school will offer a four-year secondary school programme for students between the ages of 15 and 19, starting in September 2024.

"By expanding the school to include a high school, we will meet the growing interest of Slovak parents as well as the largest investors in the region, who will now have the option of an internationally certified education in English for the families of key employees," says Alexandra Blaasová, Head of Košice International School.

Košice International School provides education entirely in English for children from the age of 3 in its international kindergarten and from 6 to 15 in its international primary school, employing teachers from the USA, Great Britain, South Africa, and other countries.

Slovak children at the school are taught Slovak language by a qualified teacher.