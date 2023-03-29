Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Mar 2023 at 16:28

Košice to get first international high school

Teaching to start from September next year.

Compiled by Spectator staff
New international high school will open in Košice that will allow the opportunity to continue learning in English according to modern standards.New international high school will open in Košice that will allow the opportunity to continue learning in English according to modern standards. (Source: SME-Marko Erd)

Slovakia's second-largest city is to get its first international high school.

Following the establishment of a primary school in 2020 and the creation of an international kindergarten two years later, Košice International School will open a secondary school next year offering students the chance to obtain an international high school diploma.

Until now, there had been no such offer in the city.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The school will offer a four-year secondary school programme for students between the ages of 15 and 19, starting in September 2024.

SkryťTurn off ads

"By expanding the school to include a high school, we will meet the growing interest of Slovak parents as well as the largest investors in the region, who will now have the option of an internationally certified education in English for the families of key employees," says Alexandra Blaasová, Head of Košice International School.

Košice International School provides education entirely in English for children from the age of 3 in its international kindergarten and from 6 to 15 in its international primary school, employing teachers from the USA, Great Britain, South Africa, and other countries.

Slovak children at the school are taught Slovak language by a qualified teacher.

Education

Top stories

Miroslav Baláž.

News digest: One man's mission to improve science in Slovakia

Employment visas for foreigners, try a bath in a tent sauna. Learn more in today's digest.


1 h
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The tent sauna at Zlaté Piesky.

Have you ever bath in a sauna tent? You can try it at Zlaté Piesky in Bratislava

In addition to this sauna typical for Japan, sauna lovers can try four more outdoor saunas.


11 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad