Weekend: Filipina YouTuber describes Slovak Easter

Classical music, traditions and insight into a painter's memory.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Easter

Where to gather Easter goodies

Slovaks are known for keeping up Easter traditions dating back to the days of their ancestors. Whether weaving whips, baking traditional pastries or preparing elaborate meals, singing and dancing in traditional attire or dunking young women in water (or surprising them with a bucket of cold water), Slovaks like to enjoy Easter to its fullest.

You don’t have to weave the whip yourself to fully enjoy Easter, though. Bratislava Castle will hold a medieval-themed Easter market, presenting the traditions held across various time periods. On days from April 7 to April 10, sellers will present local products as well as traditional items tied to Easter. Visitors will be able to see medieval crafts, clothing, and taste some old time foods. The event will be held at Bratislava Castle’s courtyard.

Traditionally decorated Easter eggs in a basket. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

MORE FROM EASTER

BETLIAR: If you happen to be near the Betliar Manor House, try and take your kids for an egg hunt in Betliar Park on April 10. Betliar is also preparing an Easter night on April 8.

TRADITIONS: Filipina YouTuber Chasing Kimberly compares Easter in Slovakia and Philippines. Kimberly shares her experience as a foreigner living in Slovakia with a Slovak husband. In her video, she enjoys the first days of spring in a typical Slovak countryside setting.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/-4yu_13EHFM

Exhibitions

Presenting memory

Twenty-three years of creating. An exhibition aptly titled “Memory” explores all the repeating cycles of motives, symbols and more captured in the creative work of painter Jana Farmanová. It moves from one mood to another, traveling in different contexts and atmospheres. The author mostly captures the topics of a women’s world, their body, motherhood, cycles, love and more. Paintings portray the relationship between a mother and daughter as well as the author’s adoring look on nature, identity and home. Find the exhibition in Nitra Gallery.

While in Nitra, also stop by Nitra Castle. (Source: ana Beňová, TASR)

MORE EXHIBITIONS TIPS

POPRAD: See what artifacts of blacksmiths, shoe makers, woodworkers and more looked like in Podtatranské Museum.

TRNAVA: The exhibition “Excitable Boy, They All Say” in Ján Koliarik Gallery plays with satire and irony as a way to comment on current events in our society. Music

7 countries, 12 interpretations

Classical music lovers might appreciate the upcoming festival Allegretto in Žilina that features local orchestras as well as interpretations from overall seven countries. Košice State Philharmonic, violinist Milan Al-Ashhab and Nikolas Benjamin Hoffman and more will all have their concerts there. Classical symphonies, orchestras and solos are on the program.

Slovak Philharmonic in Bratislava also hosts concerts regularly. (Source: Oliver Filan, TASR)

MORE MUSIC TIPS

KOŠICE: Get into the classical music mood early before the festival. Enthusiasts of classical music might enjoy Vivaldi’s Four Seasons interpreted by the State Philharmonic Košice.

PREŠOV : Prešov will host a Nina Kohout concert on April 12 in Wave Klub. Kohout is an upcoming artist with international influence growing. BEFORE YOU GO

: Prešov will host a Nina Kohout concert on April 12 in Wave Klub. Kohout is an upcoming artist with international influence growing. WHAT TO LISTEN TO : Get into the Easter mood with a Slovak folk group in the niche of traditional music. The latest music video Krčmáročka (The Innkeeper) from the band Hrdza gives you a view into traditional clothing, markets and music.

: Get into the Easter mood with a Slovak folk group in the niche of traditional music. The latest music video Krčmáročka (The Innkeeper) from the band Hrdza gives you a view into traditional clothing, markets and music. WHAT TO VISIT FOR FREE : With the Easter break, it is time to get a break. Without spending any money, you can try out Open Mic Comedy event and try out the life of a comedian for a bit. Learn more in our free tips on how to enjoy weekend in Bratislava for free.

: With the Easter break, it is time to get a break. Without spending any money, you can try out Open Mic Comedy event and try out the life of a comedian for a bit. Learn more in our free tips on how to enjoy weekend in Bratislava for free. WHAT TO DO IN BRATISLAVA : When gathering all goodies for Easter, also swing by Bratislava's market. For all chess masters and chess novices, there will be a chess event on April 12, too. Here's where to train your chess mind, get local stuff and sing your heart out on a concert.

: When gathering all goodies for Easter, also swing by Bratislava's market. For all chess masters and chess novices, there will be a chess event on April 12, too. Here's where to train your chess mind, get local stuff and sing your heart out on a concert. WHAT TO ENJOY: Have you been in English theatre in Bratislava yet? The Bridgin'Drama theatre belonging to a language school brings draws in both foreigners and Slovaks.

WEATHER FORECAST

For Saturday, cloudy and rainy weather is expected for the whole country with temperatures around 8°C.

For Sunday, weather clears up. Sunny in all parts of Slovakia. Temperatures will vary from 10°C to 12°C.

For Monday, sunny weather will remain. Temperature is expected to rise to 14°C. (SHMÚ)

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk