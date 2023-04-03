Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Apr 2023 at 17:01

New translated documents to help in official communication

Hungarian documents already available.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Translated versions of most used documents should help in offcial communication with offices.Translated versions of most used documents should help in offcial communication with offices. (Source: Unsplash)

The Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family is preparing informative exemplars of official documents in Hungarian, Ukrainian, English and German languages, in order to overcome the language barrier with clients.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

From March 31, clients can find Hungarian exemplars on the Office's website. The translated electronic documents should provide help when filling official Slovak documents. In other words, they are not to be used in official communication.

More translated documents will come in near future.

SkryťTurn off ads

Translated exemplars include the most frequently used documents such as applications, contracts, instructions, confirmations and other.

For the time being, the Office has published Hungarian-language documents that concern alimony, childcare allowance, and assistance in material need. They are highlighted in yellow on the website.

Related article FAQ: How to interact with the Foreigners’ Police Read more 

Top stories

We play hockey, they say. Which Slovaks play in the KHL and will they be missed?

Slovak players in the KHL will not attend the 2023 World Championship.


3. apr
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Sliže noodles cooked with egg.

News digest: Learn four ways to serve Slovak noodles, according to Grandma

Translated documents to help in official communication, awarded film in cinemas. Learn more in today's digest.


17 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad