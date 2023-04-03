New translated documents to help in official communication

Hungarian documents already available.

Translated versions of most used documents should help in offcial communication with offices. (Source: Unsplash)

The Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family is preparing informative exemplars of official documents in Hungarian, Ukrainian, English and German languages, in order to overcome the language barrier with clients.

From March 31, clients can find Hungarian exemplars on the Office's website. The translated electronic documents should provide help when filling official Slovak documents. In other words, they are not to be used in official communication.

More translated documents will come in near future.

Translated exemplars include the most frequently used documents such as applications, contracts, instructions, confirmations and other.

For the time being, the Office has published Hungarian-language documents that concern alimony, childcare allowance, and assistance in material need. They are highlighted in yellow on the website.

