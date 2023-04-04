Interior minister without security clearance accessed secret NATO documents, Slovakia’s security authority finds

4. Apr 2023 at 18:22 I Modified at at 20:40 I

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec says that he does not need any special certificate to access classified EU and NATO information.

Acting Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) accessed classified EU and NATO information without having security clearance.

A report published by the National Security Authority (NBÚ) has shown that the minister saw classified NATO documents 23 times. Most of the documents were marked “secret”. Another six confidential documents concerned the EU, the Sme daily writes.

“The damage to Slovakia’s reputation among our partners from NATO and the EU is exacerbated by the fact that the unauthorised handling took place by a high-ranking constitutional official,” the Authority wrote in the report.

Mikulec claims that he is exempted from having the clearance to access classified NATO and EU documents. The Defence Ministry says something else. It noted that Minister Jaroslav Naď (Demokrati) applied for the highest-level security clearance to access foreign secret information.