Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Apr 2023 at 18:12

International Organisation for Migration services now available in all major Slovak cities

Slovak language courses are the organisation's most popular service.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The IOM Migration Information Centre provides free comprehensive services and advice to support inclusion in Slovakia in all regional capitals.The IOM Migration Information Centre provides free comprehensive services and advice to support inclusion in Slovakia in all regional capitals. (Source: International Organisation for Migration)

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) now offers its services in all eight regional capitals in Slovakia.

In addition to Bratislava and Košice, the organisation has opened six more Migration Information Centres (MICs). They can be found in Trnava, Nitra, Trenčín, Žilina, Banská Bystrica and Prešov.

Slovakia is a destination country for an increasing number of citizens from countries outside the EU. In 2006, 32,153 EU and non-EU citizens lived in Slovakia. As of December 31, 2022, there were more than 278,000 in Slovakia, including refugees from Ukraine.

EU and non-EU citizens can turn to the centres if they need help or information about life in Slovakia free of charge.

Consultants at these centres provide legal advice on residence, employment, business or citizenship. They also provide foreigners with information about social security, health care and insurance in Slovakia. Citizens from non-EU countries can also find support related to further education and retraining here.

However, it is Slovak language courses and cultural and social orientation courses among the most sought-after and requested services of these IOM information centres.

Last year, a total of 12,163 people used comprehensive counselling at the already existing centres.

How to contact IOM Migration Information Centres

  • email: mic@iom.int
  • phone: 0850 211 478 from Slovakia or +421 2 5263 0023 / +421 55 625 8662 from abroad
  • website: www.mic.iom.sk
  • in person: see where to find MIC offices

Foreigners in Slovakia

