Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Apr 2023 at 11:33

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching what to do for free in the capital? Visit a comedy open mic or go on a trip in Little Carpathians

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Comedy | Music

Comedy

(Source: The International Bratislava Facebook)

Comedy Open Mic

12 April in The International Bratislava bar on Radlinského 2, Bratislava; starts at 21:00

On Wednesday The International Bar hosts a free evening of English-language stand-up comedy.

This is an open mic event, meaning it is welcome to all performers, whether they are seasoned comedians trying new material or first-timers ready to begin their comedy careers.

For those who just want to watch the bar promises the finest drinks as you enjoy tomorrow's famous comedians

Nature

Pajštún Castle Pajštún Castle (Source: TASR)

Homeland Science Trip

8 April at 8:15; meeting point Bratislava main railway station

This Saturday you are invited on a hike to a Homeland Science Trip through the monuments of the southern part of the Little Carpathians.

On a busy program, you can expect to see three castles, one historical town, two churches, one monastery, and one aristocratic manor house.

The meeting point for the route will start at Bratislava main railway station on Saturday at 8:15 for the train. It will take you to Svätý Jur town, where the route starts.

If you would like to go on a hike later, there's a map below.

Music

The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra plays a concert in Bratislava. The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra plays a concert in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Concert of chamber music

April 12, University Library in Bratislava, UKB seminar hall, Klariská 5, Bratislava; starts at 18:00

You should not miss the concert of chamber music for wind instruments "Spring Breath", performed by students and teachers of the Conservatory in Bratislava.

The concert will take place in the University Library in Bratislava on the 12th of April.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let me know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Bratislava

