News digest: With shops closed for Easter, plan your shopping accordingly

Where the Ukrainian offensive begins, changes to Bratislava public transport during holiday. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, April 5 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Do your shopping in advance

With the exception of Saturday, most shops, including outlets for major grocery chains like Billa, Kaufland, Lidl, Tesco and Coop Jednota, will be closed during the Easter Holiday.

But there are some exceptions. Find out more here.

Feature story for today

“Every capital city has its own English-only theatre. It is only natural that Bratislava has one, too,” Zuzana Kolejáková, manager of the Bridgin’ Drama English-language theatre, told The Slovak Spectator.

The theatre group, whose current home is the Divadlo Pavla Országha Hviezdoslava(DPOH) theatre in Bratislava’s Old Town district, has been performing for more than a decade.

Find out more about the theatre at this link.

Culture tip of the day

Last year was an extraordinary one for works of world cinema and television. If you want to catch a glimpse of some of the best, this event at Nová Cvernovka, Bratislava, is for you.

Peter Konečný, editor-in-chief of the Kinema.sk website, will be your host. Find out more about the event at this link.

In other news

There will be changes to public transport schedules in Bratislava during the coming school break and Easter Holiday. The break will start on Thursday and transport will operate according to the Work Days/School Break schedule. During the holiday from Friday to Monday, public transport will follow the Non-workdays schedule. Buses, trolleybuses and trams will again follow the School Break schedule next Tuesday.

The break will start on Thursday and transport will operate according to the Work Days/School Break schedule. During the holiday from Friday to Monday, public transport will follow the Non-workdays schedule. Buses, trolleybuses and trams will again follow the School Break schedule next Tuesday. The retrial in the case of the murders of journalist Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová will continue in May , with two hearings set to May 9 and 12. Previously, it was expected the court could arrive at a verdict as early as this month.

, with two hearings set to May 9 and 12. Previously, it was expected the court could arrive at a verdict as early as this month. "Slovakia has developed an impressive reputation as a strong supporter of democracy and the rule of law," American Foreign Affairs Minister Antony Blinken stated on social media after a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Rastislav Káčer. The latter said: "These are strong words of trust on the part of our allies."

This year, the town of Banská Štiavnica will receive up to €4 million from the state for the reconstruction of buildings damaged by the March fire in the historic centre. A further €7 million will be allocated between 2023 and 2025.

for the reconstruction of buildings damaged by the March fire in the historic centre. A further €7 million will be allocated between 2023 and 2025. A 21-year-old has been charged with public endangerment under the influence after he was stopped by police in Poprad, Prešov Region. A test showed the man had a blood alcohol level of almost 5 per mille. Alcohol poisoning usually occurs at over 3 per mille.

after he was stopped by police in Poprad, Prešov Region. A test showed the man had a blood alcohol level of almost 5 per mille. Alcohol poisoning usually occurs at over 3 per mille. Greenpeace Slovakia has said it will try to stop construction of a planned LNG terminal in Bratislava's river port, after the Environment Ministry recommended its construction.

The Slovak National Museum opened an exhibition in the Bratislava Castle dedicated to Holíč pottery, among the oldest manufactured in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Weather for Thursday

Cloudy, in central and east Slovakia snowfall, rain at lower levels. Night will be cold with temperatures potentially dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius in valleys. Daily temperatures will reach 5 degrees in east Slovakia, and 6 to 11 degrees in the rest of the country.

