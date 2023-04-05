Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Apr 2023 at 16:20

Most shops will be closed during Easter holidays

But some exceptions apply.

Compiled by Spectator staff
During the Easter Holiday, shops will be closed with the exception of Saturday.During the Easter Holiday, shops will be closed with the exception of Saturday. (Source: Sme archive - Gabriel Kuchta)

Most shops in Slovakia will be closed during the Easter holiday, including those selling groceries, electronics, clothes, and cosmetics.

Shops during Easter

  • Thursday April 6 - an ordinary working day, shops are open
  • Friday April 7 - national holiday, shops are closed
  • Saturday April 8 - shops are open
  • Sunday April 9 - national holiday, shops are closed
  • Monday April 10 - national holiday, shops are closed
  • Tuesday April 11 - working day, shops are open

Most retail outlets must remain closed during national holidays under legislation implemented in 2017, but there are some exceptions.

Petrol stations, shops at airports and rail and bus stations, and pharmacies are open. Cafés, restaurants, and other service establishments can also remain open.

Major retail chains like Lidl, Billa, Kaufland, Coop Jednota, and Tesco will close their shops on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

SkryťTurn off ads

On Saturday, shops will open, but may have altered opening hours.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Top stories

News digest: With shops closed for Easter, plan your shopping accordingly

Where the Ukrainian offensive begins, changes to Bratislava public transport during holiday. Learn more in today's digest.


3 h
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The Zuzana howitzer.

The Ukrainian offensive begins at Považie in Slovakia

Plant in Dubnica is one of the last capable of producing Russian 152 mm projectiles.


12 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad