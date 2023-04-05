Most shops will be closed during Easter holidays

But some exceptions apply.

Most shops in Slovakia will be closed during the Easter holiday, including those selling groceries, electronics, clothes, and cosmetics.

Shops during Easter Thursday April 6 - an ordinary working day, shops are open

- an ordinary working day, Friday April 7 - national holiday, shops are closed

- national holiday, Saturday April 8 - shops are open

- shops are open Sunday April 9 - national holiday, shops are closed

- national holiday, Monday April 10 - national holiday, shops are closed

- national holiday, Tuesday April 11 - working day, shops are open

Most retail outlets must remain closed during national holidays under legislation implemented in 2017, but there are some exceptions.

Petrol stations, shops at airports and rail and bus stations, and pharmacies are open. Cafés, restaurants, and other service establishments can also remain open.

Major retail chains like Lidl, Billa, Kaufland, Coop Jednota, and Tesco will close their shops on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

On Saturday, shops will open, but may have altered opening hours.