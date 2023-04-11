Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Apr 2023 at 18:14

Slovakia ‘fighting’ over €24 million with Putin’s bank

The country withdrew from the International Investment Bank earlier this year.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Finance Ministry in Bratislava.Finance Ministry in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Vladimír Šimíček)

Despite its withdrawal from its structures in late January 2023, Slovakia still believes that Russia’s International Investment Bank will return millions of euros to the country.

The Kremlin-dominated and Budapest-based bank was founded in 1970 by members of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance, the Eastern Bloc’s version of today’s Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. Former Czechoslovakia was also a member.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovakia decided to leave the bank due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Yet, the bank is still expected to return €24 million to Slovakia.

SkryťTurn off ads

The Ján Kuciak Investigative Journalism Centre thinks that this will probably never happen.

Unusual agreement

The centre claims that Slovakia, unlike other departed members such as Czechia, agreed to a compromise proposed by the bank. The compromise suggests that the bank start repaying its debt in five years.

“By agreeing with the bank, we can receive a relatively large part of our capital back,” Finance Ministry’s International Relations Section Director General, Martin Polónyi, has told the RTVS public broadcaster. He argues that the agreement was the only way to obtain at some money back.

Moreover, the instalments are spread over another 15 years.

However, Poland left the bank in 2000 and never received its money back.

The leaked documents, which were subject to an analysis by the centre and its partners, show that the management of Putin’s bank is not sure if the bank will survive the near future. Furthermore, the centre opines that the arguments of Slovak officials, which they use to defend the long-term repayment of Slovak public finances, coincide with arguments that, according to leaked documents and emails, the senior representatives of the near-bankrupt bank also apply.

SkryťTurn off ads

Kicked out from Bratislava

In the past, Putin’s bank granted loans to several Slovak firms, in particular energy firms. These included Slovak Gas Holding, Slovenské Elektrárne, and Zvolenská Teplárenská. For years, Slovakia has been heavily dependent on Russian energies. The country began to reduce its dependence only after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s International Investment Bank was initially supposed to be based in Bratislava. The bank opened its regional branch in Bratislava in 2015, but then Slovak president Andrej Kiska refused to ratify an international agreement.

“Russia or the bank requested a relatively broad diplomatic cover for its workers,” investigative journalist Tomáš Madleňák told RTVS. “As we know, Russia uses this diplomatic cover in its embassies to deploy its spies in the countries of the European Union.”

As a result of Kiska’s move, the bank had to leave Slovakia in 2018, moving to Budapest afterwards.

Slovakia should have left the bank years ago, acting Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer (Demokrati) told the JOJ television channel a month ago.

“There was pressure from below, but there was reluctance on the part of the [Fico/Pellegrini] government(s),” the former diplomat added.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Computer scientist Bronislava Brejová.

The amount of biological data is staggering, her job being to analyse it

Stereotypes make it hard for girls to get into computers.


10 h
The most popular corporate volunteering activity is the Naše Mesto (Our Town) event.

How a foreigner can become a volunteer in Bratislava

Limited knowledge of Slovak is not a barrier to volunteering in the capital.


10. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad