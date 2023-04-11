News digest: No to Kutuzov. Defence Ministry will change its address

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, April 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.
Another Bratislava street to change name
A street in Bratislava named after a Russian army commander will change its name and honour one of the greatest Slovak military figures, following the Defence Ministry's successful initiative.
The ministry can be found on Kutuzov Street in the borough of Nové Mesto. The change concerns part of the street on which the ministry is located.
Another story related to Russia: Slovakia may lose €24 million deposited in the Kremlin's International Investment Bank.
More stories from The Slovak Spectator website
- Opinion: American father Jeremy went to the Anime Show in Bratislava in late March. Read why he liked it a lot.
- Business: Funds for the transformation of a brown coal mining region are delayed due to the Investment Ministry.
- Volunteering: Here's how a foreigner can start volunteering in Bratislava.
- Travel: Have a look at the old drawing of a castle in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine.
- Archaeology: Archaeologists in Trnava have unearthed unique Renaissance parking space and a funeral church.
- Politics: Three lawyers have sent a long memorandum to Brussels in an attempt to influence the drafting of a European Commission annual report on the rule of law in Slovakia.
FEATURE STORIES FOR TUESDAY
Two stories on Slovak science
A Slovak Academy of Sciences institute has been involved in diabetes and cancer treatment research, popular with students from Asia and Africa.
Also, learn more about Slovak computer scientist Bronislava Brejová from the Faculty of Mathematics, Physics and Informatics of Comenius University in Bratislava. Her main area of expertise is bioinformatics.
EVENT FOR WEDNESDAY
A tribute to the Queen
A music and dance show, The Queen Show, dedicated to legendary singer Freddie Mercury and the UK band Queen, will take place in Bratislava on April 12. Concert goers will listen and dance to 18 of the most popular hits of this famous group.
In other news/In a few lines
- The charged Adam Puškár will remain in custody, a Bratislava court decided on Tuesday. This lawyer is suspected of murdering the student Daniel Tupý in 2005.
- Referendum23, a civic initiative, has launched a petition. It aims to collect 350,000 signatures, so that a referendum on seven cultural and ethical questions such as same-sex marriage could be held alongside the September 2023 parliamentary elections.
- President Zuzana Čaputová will not remove acting Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) from the post over the security clearance issue. She called the arguments presented by the National Security Authority as absurd. The president added that legislation should be improved in this respect. (SME)
- On Friday, April 14, a regular test of the warning network of electromotive sirens with a two-minute continuous tone will take place across Slovakia at 12:00 p.m., the Interior Ministry has announced.
WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: First-level frost warnings are in place in the Trenčín Region and western Slovakia until Wednesday morning.
You can expect a foggy morning in some places. In general, Wednesday will be cloudy with patchy showers. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 17°C. More rain and clouds in the evening. (SHMÚ)
