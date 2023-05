Popular brand’s store to employ more than 200 people.

Primark is finally arriving also in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Primark)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovaks will no longer need to travel to Vienna or Prague to shop at Primark. The popular Irish fast-fashion retailer will soon open its first store in Slovakia in the extended Eurovea riverside retail centre in Bratislava.

“We are very pleased that the exclusive representation of fashion boutiques and brand stores in Eurovea will be expanded by the Primark brand, a global market leader which is successful in all the countries it enters,” said Peter Korbačka, owner of Eurovea.