Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. May 2023 at 8:00  I 

Unique 300-hectare cherry orchard draws visitors from across Slovakia

Brdárka boasts unparalleled bloom.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
(Source: Marcela Ballová)

At the beginning of May, there is perhaps no more attractive village in Horný Gemer than Brdárka - a few houses tucked under the Radzim limestone massif, rushing water on every side and vast orchards with trees dressed in white.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Although it doesn't have a shop, post office or pub and a population of just 60, at this time of the year the roads into Brdárka is jammed and the village itself is filled with people from all over Slovakia, and some from even further afield, who have come to see a site which many believe has no equal in Slovakia - almost three thousand cherry trees in bloom.

SkryťTurn off ads

Peter Štulajter and his girlfriend Katka Schulzová are just one of the many couples that visited the orchard in the village.

Travelling from Bratislava they walked not just through the 300-hectare orchard, but also through the surrounding hills, from which they could see all the way to the snow-capped peaks of the Low Tatras.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Ľudovít Ódor.

Who is Ľudovít Ódor, the new Slovak Prime Minister?

The central banker believes a successful society needs educated people, reasonable rules and quality institutions.


20 h
Zuzana Čaputová

News digest: President gets death threats after Fico lies

Life sentences demanded for Kočner and Zsuzsová, learn more about new PM Ľudovít Ódor, discover Slovak post-rock.


18 h
The now dismantled fountain from the Istropolis complex has made it on the cover of the Modernist Fountains of Bratislava book.

Disfavoured Bratislava fountains have aged very well, architect says

During the previous regime, a share of construction budgets was obligatorily spent on art in public space.


5. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad