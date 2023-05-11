Unique 300-hectare cherry orchard draws visitors from across Slovakia

Brdárka boasts unparalleled bloom.

At the beginning of May, there is perhaps no more attractive village in Horný Gemer than Brdárka - a few houses tucked under the Radzim limestone massif, rushing water on every side and vast orchards with trees dressed in white.

Although it doesn't have a shop, post office or pub and a population of just 60, at this time of the year the roads into Brdárka is jammed and the village itself is filled with people from all over Slovakia, and some from even further afield, who have come to see a site which many believe has no equal in Slovakia - almost three thousand cherry trees in bloom.

Peter Štulajter and his girlfriend Katka Schulzová are just one of the many couples that visited the orchard in the village.

Travelling from Bratislava they walked not just through the 300-hectare orchard, but also through the surrounding hills, from which they could see all the way to the snow-capped peaks of the Low Tatras.