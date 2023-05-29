'Bad Water' lake attracts bathers in Liptov, despite the name

The natural pool requires regular care.

Despite its peculiar name, the lake is highly rated by locals for its healing mineral water. (Source: Romana Vicianová)

After seven years, volunteer firefighters from Rojkov in central Slovakia have renovated the natural Zlá Voda (Bad Water) lake. Despite its peculiar name, the lake is highly rated by locals for its healing mineral water.

"During repairs, we found that the mud we last removed in 2002 had returned," explained Michal Straka, chairman of the Rojkov Volunteer Fire Department.

During the renovation, local firefighters and domestic volunteers collaborated with conservationists and the relevant authorities, as the lake is a rare natural formation located in an area with fourth-degree (i.e. high-level) protection.