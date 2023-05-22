News digest: PM's sports metaphor suggests he wants his line to be 'game changer'

Slovak engineers leaving their mark in space, firefighters and equipment sent to help flood-stricken Italy, circus festival on the weekend.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, May 22 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

The fourth line to the rescue

PM Ľudovít Ódor holds the first government meeting. (Source: TASR)

Promising voters some peace, stability, tolerance and a more cultured national conversation, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor showed that he has a penchant for sports metaphors.

"The fourth line does not receive enough time on the ice, but it can sometimes decide an entire ice hockey game," he said, just freshly appointed on May 15.

Ódor has set six priorities. His goal is to lead Slovakia to elections without scandals, fulfil the recovery plan, and help people struggling with high prices, among other things.

Meanwhile, former three-time premier Robert Fico and current leader in recent public opinion polls was quick to pull the Soros card and label the PM as the latter's man.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

From Košice to Jupiter's moons

Gas giant Jupiter and its moon Ganymede. (Source: NASA/ESA/E. Karkoschka)

Jupiter, the biggest planet in the Solar System, and Mercury, the smallest planet, are currently the target of two ongoing European Space Agency space missions - Juice and BepiColombo, respectively.

Slovak engineers from the Institute of Experimental Physics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Košice participated in both. The Slovak Spectator talked to space engineer Ján Baláž about the goal of the missions and what Slovaks did to make them possible.

EVENT FOR THE WEEK

Come have fun at a circus festival

A still from an older edition of the Cirkul'Art festival. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

Theatre, the circus, and street art. This is what you will experience at the Cirkul'Art festival taking place in Stupava, Bratislava Region, between May 26 and May 28. The festival is an international showcase of creative and diverse artistic productions with a focus on contemporary theatre and the modern circus.

Admission starts at €11. More information including a programme in Slovak can be found here.

In other news

Slovak Paradise gorges are open again to tourists. Last week the trails were closed due to high water levels resulting from heavy rain. Although the water level subsided, it is still high. Caution is advised when visiting the park.

Rail transport through Štrba, north Slovakia, was suspended for several hours earlier on Monday after a bomb alert regarding a RegioJet train. A bomb disposal expert searched the train, finding no bomb. The case is being handled by the police in the Czech Republic because the report was received there. The transport was resumed in the afternoon. A Czech Railways train was also evacuated in Kysak, Košice Region, due to an alleged bomb. Again, no bomb was found. The train was stopped at the station, but rail transport via Kysak was not interrupted.

On Sunday, the summer season opened at Spiš Castle, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, with rain expected in many places, occasionally storms and hail. Daily temperatures between 23°C to 28°C. (SHMÚ)

