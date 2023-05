Globsec 2023 accompanied by temporary border checks

Checks will last between May 24 and June 8.

An illustrative image of Slovak police officers carrying out a check on the Bratislava - Kittsee border crossing. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

From Wednesday, May 24 temporary checks will resume at border crossings with the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Poland and at international airports in Slovakia.

The goal of the measure is to ensure safety during the Globsec 2023 security conference taking place between May 29 and May 31 in Bratislava. The checks will last until June 8. The scope of the checks will be based on current threats.

In addition to police personnel, soldiers may provide help as well.

The crossing of borders between individual countries will be allowed only at select border crossings. Train and air travel will not be affected or limited in any way.