News digest: Three good news stories from Slovakia

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, May 23 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Will MPs elect the president again?

Smer leader Robert Fico. (Source: TASR – Jakub Kotian)

Demokrati, a non-parliamentary party led by ex-premier Eduard Heger, claims that the opposition party Smer plans to change the presidential election from direct to indirect after the parliamentary elections held in September.

"Its plan is clear - obtain power, win as many votes as possible, and change the constitution so that MPs, not people, elect the president," said Demokrati party member Juraj Šeliga last Sunday.

At least 90 votes are required to change the constitution.

Find out more in the story, including Smer leader Robert Fico's response.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Business: Eurovea is set to become Slovakia's largest shopping centre at the end of this month.

Eurovea is set to become Slovakia's largest shopping centre at the end of this month.

A church tower by the Liptov water reservoir looks nicer today.

Ukrainian adolescents have shared with UNICEF various strategies for coping with loneliness. Here are some tips.

Have a look at this old postcard of Žilina.

Culture: Three good news stories from Slovakia, including a funny meme.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Summer camps for English-speaking children

Tips on summer camps in Bratislava. (Source: Pexels)

The school year is coming to its end, summer creeping in with warmer temperatures, and the summer camp season is just around the corner.

Several summer camps in English suitable both for Anglophone children and children who want to improve their language skills while making new friends are on offer in Bratislava and other Slovak towns.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Cirkul'art

Cirkul'art will take place from May 26 until 28, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Cirkul'art)

Spend the last May weekend celebrating a new circus. The Cirkul'art international festival will take place in Stupava, western Slovakia, this weekend. See the full programme here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

In other news

After more than a year of negotiations, the Slovnaft and MOL refineries agreed with the Croatian company JANAF on the fee for the use of the Adria pipeline and concluded a contract for the transportation of oil . However, the contract is only agreed for one year and the price for transport exceeds the standard amount of charges in the EU by several times. (TASR)

There are currently 57 political parties and movements registered in Slovakia , the Interior Ministry said.

10,441 pupils from Ukraine attend Slovak schools , the Education Ministry has announced.

Tourists can enter Croatia under the same conditions as before the Covid-19 pandemic , the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

Apart from closed border crossings due to the international conference Globsec Bratislava Forum, restrictions will also apply to the area near the River Park hotel in Bratislava. Short-term road traffic restrictions may occur during the transfer of individual delegations between the airport, the River Park hotel, the Presidential Palace, the Government Office and Bratislava Castle, the police said. The conference ,which will focus on the war in Ukraine and its impacts on Europe and the world, will take place next week. Up to 1,300 guests from 63 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will attend the event.

A total of 116 exhibitors and companies from seven countries are present at the International Engineering Fair in Nitra. The fair takes place at the Agrokomplex exhibition centre from May 23 to 26, 2023. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Large clouds, rain in many places, showers, local storms. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 25°C.

The meteorological office issued storm warnings for central and eastern Slovakia, which will be in place from late Wednesday morning until Wednesday night. (SHMÚ)

