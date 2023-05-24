Items in shopping cart: View
24. May 2023 at 16:45

Foreign Minister wants probe into use of Russian Embassy land

Follows similar move by Czech authorities.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Wlachovský.

New Foreign Minister Miroslav Wlachovský has said he wants to investigate how Russian diplomatic buildings and the land they are on in Slovakia is being used.

Last week the Czech government cancelled agreements made between 1970 and 1982 that allowed Russia to use some plots of land for free. According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, many buildings Russia owns do not serve diplomatic purposes, but instead house offices or hostels.

The Czech Republic is now demanding Russia pay rent for use of this land, backdating any charge by three years - a move the Kremlin denounced as blackmail.

Speaking while in Prague at the end of last week, Wlachovský said: "I absolutely understand the steps taken by the Czech government. I came to Prague with the intention of asking how things were going. When I find out the state of things in Slovakia, and if the situation requires it, we will hold consultations."

