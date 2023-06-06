News digest: A new era of Slovak courts is beginning, promises justice on time

A B9 summit takes place in Bratislava, Slovaks' lack of interest in the 2024 EP elections, and Bardejov will hold a pride parade at the weekend.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, June 6 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovakia's map of courts has changed

The Auris building in Banská Bystrica, central Slovakia, will become the seat of the Banská Bystrica District Court after its reconstruction. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

Slovak courts have entered a new era after the biggest justice reform since 1996 became valid on the first day of June.

It is expected that court proceedings will speed up, and situations in which the courts significantly decide differently on a similar matter will occur less frequently.

Here are 7 questions and answers on how the latest changes will affect people.

Bratislava: Night Watch volunteers patrol streets in the Slovak capital - a concept already known to several UK cities.

Night Watch volunteers patrol streets in the Slovak capital - a concept already known to several UK cities. Industry: The Košice steelworks plans to decarbonise its production with a grant from the EU, but the company has warned it needs more money to complete it.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

It will be first pride parade for Bardejov

Bardejov will hold its first pride parade to support the rights of LGBT+ people in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Pride Bardejov)

Three parents decided to organise a pride parade in the town of Bardejov, eastern Slovakia. It will take place later this week.

It is the first time such a parade will be held in the UNESCO town. The three are hoping that the LGBT+ community will take over the preparations next year.

EVENT FOR SUNDAY

Monarchs will face off Mammoths

A Bratislava Monarchs player is pictured during a game against the Blades, a Czech team from Ústí Nad Labem. (Source: Facebook/Czech American Football Association)

Bratislava Monarchs, a Slovak American football team, will play another game on Sunday, June 11. The game against Přerov Mammoths will kick off at 15:00 at the Mladá Garda athletic stadium on 13 Račianska Street in Bratislava.

In other news

The Slovak Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have rejected speculation that NATO wants to interfere in the electoral process or political campaigning in Slovakia's September parliamentary elections through a pro-Ukrainian campaign. SMER leader Robert Fico is questioning NATO's media campaign titled 'Why does Ukraine matter?' in Slovakia initiated by the Alliance.

through a pro-Ukrainian campaign. SMER leader Robert Fico is questioning NATO's media campaign titled 'Why does Ukraine matter?' in Slovakia initiated by the Alliance. Presidents of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group that brings together heads of states from NATO's eastern flank, confirmed their support for Ukraine's independence , sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders on Tuesday in Bratislava. They called on Russia to stop all military activities and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders on Tuesday in Bratislava. They called on Russia to stop all military activities and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine. Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will help improve the management of health data in Slovakia , Health Minister Michal Palkovič said on Tuesday. WHO expert advice will help Slovakia better manage health and migration crises, he added. Experts will spend four days in Slovakia.

, Health Minister Michal Palkovič said on Tuesday. WHO expert advice will help Slovakia better manage health and migration crises, he added. Experts will spend four days in Slovakia. The Slovak economy started 2023 with a growth by 1 percent , but its progress was the slowest in the last two years, the Statistics Office announced. See the graph.

, but its progress was the slowest in the last two years, the Statistics Office announced. See the graph. Canadian Craig Ramsay, 72, will continue to coach Slovakia's national ice-hockey team in the next season. The 2024 world championship will be held in Czechia.

in the next season. The 2024 world championship will be held in Czechia. Slovakia once again found itself at the bottom of the ranking of EU member states in terms of European Parliament elections. A June 6 Eurobarometer survey indicated that only 26 percent of Slovaks are interested in participating in the EP elections in June 2024, despite the fact that up to 82 percent of Slovaks claim that EU activities have an impact on their daily lives.

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies, showers, rain, storms. Sultry weather in some places. Fog in the morning. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 24°C. Fresh to strong breeze.

A yellow storm warning is in place in Bratislava and its neighbouring districts until Tuesday 22:00. It will be renewed from late Wednesday morning and will apply to all Slovak regions until June 10. (SHMÚ)

