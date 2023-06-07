Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
7. Jun 2023 at 16:47

Unique Poprad prince and his tomb goes on display

Discovery made nearly 20 years ago.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The tomb of an old Poprad prince was first exhibited in Slovakia on May 27, 2023, after more than 15 years since its discovery.The tomb of an old Poprad prince was first exhibited in Slovakia on May 27, 2023, after more than 15 years since its discovery. (Source: Facebook/Prešov Region)

The wooden tomb of a prince dating back more than 1,600 years has gone on display in Poprad, eastern Slovakia.

The rare tomb from the Migration Period was unearthed in 2006 in Poprad-Matejovce during construction of an industrial park.

Parts of it were then taken to laboratories in northern Germany where experts carried out work to preserve them. The tomb, which consisted of a roofed log chamber with a wooden sarcophagus, together with other items, was returned to Slovakia last year.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The extraordinary discovery has been on display at the Podtatranské Museum in Poprad since May 27. The exhibition is open every day except for Monday.

SkryťTurn off ads

Visitors have to register online in advance, as only 20 people can see the tomb at any one time. There are seven entry times throughout the day, from 9:00 until 16:00.

Museum officials expect the tomb to attract up to 50,000 visitors annually.

Archaeology

Top stories

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia.

News digest: Historic milestone for the Vietnamese community

Discount chain touts special experience, how effective police directorates are in solving sexual crimes, and storm warning for the country.


4 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Illustrative stock photo

Success of solving sexual crimes depends on officer you get

Analysis of successful criminal investigations.


9 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad