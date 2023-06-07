Unique Poprad prince and his tomb goes on display

Discovery made nearly 20 years ago.

The tomb of an old Poprad prince was first exhibited in Slovakia on May 27, 2023, after more than 15 years since its discovery. (Source: Facebook/Prešov Region)

The wooden tomb of a prince dating back more than 1,600 years has gone on display in Poprad, eastern Slovakia.

The rare tomb from the Migration Period was unearthed in 2006 in Poprad-Matejovce during construction of an industrial park.

Parts of it were then taken to laboratories in northern Germany where experts carried out work to preserve them. The tomb, which consisted of a roofed log chamber with a wooden sarcophagus, together with other items, was returned to Slovakia last year.

The extraordinary discovery has been on display at the Podtatranské Museum in Poprad since May 27. The exhibition is open every day except for Monday.

Visitors have to register online in advance, as only 20 people can see the tomb at any one time. There are seven entry times throughout the day, from 9:00 until 16:00.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/zKMzMxEwuLU

Museum officials expect the tomb to attract up to 50,000 visitors annually.