Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Jun 2023 at 17:10

Employees will volunteer to make Slovakia a better place

The Slovak National Gallery will take part in the Naše Mesto corporate volunteering event for the first time on Friday.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Naše Mesto event will take place on June 9. Some activities may be held on June 16 due to the bad weather.The Naše Mesto event will take place on June 9. Some activities may be held on June 16 due to the bad weather. (Source: Marek Mucha)

From Bratislava to Michalovce, nearly 200 firms and their employees will take part in the largest corporate volunteering event in central Europe, known as Naše Mesto, or Our Town in English.

The event will take place on Friday, June 9.

White T-shirts

The Pontis Foundation, which is organising the event for the seventeenth time, said that the event brings together firms, local governments and the third sector, with a goal of helping improve life in places where people live and work.

Almost 10,000 volunteers in 56 towns will thus help 233 NGOs, schools, kindergartens and centres that provide social care. For instance, they will clean up nature, clean up community centres, restore 24 castles and other monuments, and spend time with residents of various social service facilities.

Volunteers will wear white “I Have My Heart in the Right Town” T-shirts.

More people get the idea

Rožňava, Revúca and Vysoké Tatry will take part in the event for the first time, as will the Slovak National Gallery and the botanical garden in Nitra.

“The success of the Naše Mesto event is proof that more and more people understand that improving the environment around us cannot be done through comments in online discussions, but by going directly to the field,” said David Kolář from the Hornbach company.

The event, which may continue on June 16 due to the bad weather on June 9, was inspired by a similar event in New York City.

