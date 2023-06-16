Shelter named after Slovak literature character opens near major hiking trails

Architects designed shelter as a two-floor building.

In the Small Carpathian Mountains, in the locality of Mihalinová near the town of Dobrá Voda, a shelter named after Slovak literature character Jozef Mak has opened.

The shelter is located near the SNP Heroes’ Trail, which stretches along all Slovakia. The project was created thanks to the cooperation of the public and civil sectors. The architectural proposal arose from a crowdfunding campaign launched by the Hikemates civic association.

The funds for the implementation were provided by the Trnava Region (TTSK) and it was covered by the Regional Tourism Organisation (KOCR) Trnava Region.

"For domestic and foreign tourists who cross the Trnava Region on foot along the SNP Heroes’ Trail or along the long-distance Štefánikova Magistrála hiking trail, we have created an opportunity to spend the night in a modern shelter. It is proof that the cooperation of the local government with non-profit organisations and state institutions is beneficial and possible. The result is a modern Jozef Mak tourist shelter for all those who actively spend their free time in our region," said TTSK chair Jozef Viskupič, as quoted by TASR.

Architects Matthias Arnould, Robert Provazník and Michaela Vatraľová designed the shelter as a two-floor building, the attic of which is used for overnight accommodation for four to six people. If necessary, the same number of tourists can also sleep on the lower floor. It is primarily a community space serving for the socialisation of tourists who have met under one roof.

"Even before the opening of the cosy house, in cooperation with the Slovak Tourist Club, we supplemented the signage so that long-distance hikers could easily find it. Together, we chose a location that had to meet several important criteria," added Agáta Mikulová, director of KOCR Trnava Region.

Almost two years have passed since the signing of the memorandum. Voluntary donors provided over €61,000 for this purpose. This was followed by an architectural tender sponsored by the Slovak Chamber of Architects, from which the winning designs emerged.

"Anyone who has completed a long-distance route across Slovakia knows the importance of tourist shelters. In recent years, two modern shelters have been established based on our initiative - in Volovské Vrchy (hills) and Muránska Planina (national park). The third is precisely the Jozef Mak shelter in the Small Carpathians. It arose in a location where until now similar tourist infrastructure had been missing," said Patrik Pajta from the Hikemates tourist club.

