Slovakia eyes small modular reactors

Move comes as demand for power expected to increase.

Small modular reactors are not to replace existing nuclear power plants in Slovakia. (Source: SME)

Slovakia is interested in building small modular reactors to replace coal-fired power plants and make Slovakia self-sufficient in power production in future.

“Demand for electricity from households as well as industry will continue growing,” said Branislav Strýček, CEO of power producer Slovenské Elektrárne, as cited by the SITA newswire. “Renewable energy sources are an important part of our energy future, but nuclear technology ensures stable and safe supplies to the system.”

The state, together with the most important players on the Slovak market, are applying for support under the Phoenix project.

The Economy Ministry and the companies Slovenské Elektrárne, Slovak Electricity Transmission System, U.S. Steel, VÚJE, and the Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Joint Action regarding the submission of an application to the Phoenix project.

“We believe that building new technology, including small modular reactors, is part of a solution to our energy needs,” said Strýček. “The signing of the memorandum is the first step for us in mapping whether these technologies are suitable for Slovakia.”

Slovenské Elektrárne is applying for a €2 million grant within the Phoenix project for a study that will reveal the potential for use of small modular reactors in Slovakia. The power producer will contribute €500,000.

Small modular reactors not expected to replace Mochovce or Bohunice

“Slovakia has long-standing experience and can share this experience with its partners in Europe,” said Dovhun.

Strýček added that at stake is a new era of nuclear power development in Slovakia. In his words, Slovakia is a nuclear powerhouse already, so it is logical that it is applying for the Phoenix project.

“At stake are smaller power plants that are already in operation today, which means that they can be built for less money and faster,” said Strýček.

Small modular reactors are not expected to replace the existing Mochovce and Jaslovské Bohunice nuclear power plants in Slovakia, but instead coal-fired power plants and will be a source of stable and zero-carbon energy mix and Slovakia’s self-sufficiency.

The closure of coal-fired power plants, decarbonisation of industry, and increasing electrification means Slovakia will need an additional 2.6 TWh of electricity a year in the next decade, according to Slovenské Elektrárne. A small modular reactor could cover this demand.

The Phoenix project

The first step toward the fulfillment of the partnership defined in the signed memorandum is an application for a grant to fund a feasibility study within the Phoenix project. Subsidies for co-financing of feasibility studies are primarily intended for states in central and eastern Europe. The feasibility study will facilitate the assessment of suitability of small modular reactors in Slovakia and propose steps needed for their potential construction in the future.