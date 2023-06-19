Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
19. Jun 2023 at 7:15  I 

Slovakia’s labour market is changing rapidly

Satisfaction declined for employees and employers.

Jana Liptáková
Many companies today operate hybrid working arrangements for employees, combining working from home with some time in the office.Many companies today operate hybrid working arrangements for employees, combining working from home with some time in the office. (Source: Unsplash)

The last few years have been challenging ones for Slovakia’s labour market. Just as it looked as if there might be some respite from the Covid pandemic, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, precipitating an energy crisis and turbocharging inflation.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“There have been more new trends on the labour market in the last two to three years than there have been in the last 30,” said Martin Krekáč, chairman and founding partner of the executive search company Jenewein Group. ​

More information about the Slovak labour market

Please see our Career & Employment Guide.

​Employee priorities, both work and life, have changed, experts say, and a number of surveys have shown that workers’ job satisfaction, motivation, commitment, loyalty and productivity have all declined.

SkryťTurn off ads

Companies are having to fight harder than ever to keep their employees.

“The increased attrition rate could cause big problems for firms in the current environment,” said Krekáč.

Related article The Labour Code is too rigid, say experts Read more 

Meanwhile, long-standing problems in the Slovak market, including long-term unemployment, the inflexibility of labour legislation, a shortage of part-time positions, and a lack of both skilled and general labour, have been compounded by the pandemic.

“According to one study, Slovakia has lost at least three years of economic development in the labour market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Krekáč told The Slovak Spectator. “So in 2023, the Slovak labour market will be at the same level as in 2019.”

Relative success

Despite this, 2022 proved to be a relatively successful year for Slovakia’s labour market.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Career and HR

Related topics: Ukraine

Top stories

Acting PM Ľudovít Ódor and President Zuzana Čaputová

Ódor will govern as interim PM, and Čaputová will announce her big decision

The president is expected to announce tomorrow whether she will run or not.


4 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Komenského Square today

Refurbishment of Komenského Square in Bratislava’s centre in reduced version for now

The city is awaiting reconstruction of the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre.


16. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad