Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
27. Jun 2023 at 5:37  I 

Can ChatGPT help you find your dream job?

An AI Chatbot knows a lot, but it doesn’t know you.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
(Source: unsplash)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

ChatGPT can give users information on different jobs, suggest ways to write a CV, and even give advice on how to get hired. But it cannot guarantee they will be a success in their new post. In a special interview, The Slovak Spectator asked the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for advice on changing careers, and what it takes to become a good teacher.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Career and HR

Top stories

The Jessenius Faculty of Medicine in Martin.

News digest: Slovakia with top schools for foreign doctors

Legislative chaos in parliament, relaunch of the largest fountain in the capital, and President Čaputová's leaving several scenarios open.


15 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
President Zuzana Čaputová shortly before she announces that she will not run for office again in 2024.

Čaputová will move on, who will take her place?

Her decision not to run for re-election opens up several scenarios.


19 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad