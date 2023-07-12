Young HR professional: You’re never bored in HR

Veronika Bátorová received the HRTalent award for her work at retailer Lidl.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

The course of Veronika Bátorová’s university studies did not indicate that she would end up doing HR. However, this student of international relations and then international trade at the University of Economics in Bratislava gradually came into contact with the field through her student activities. She is now engaged in many campaigns and projects run by one of the largest retailers in Slovakia: Lidl.