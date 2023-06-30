News digest: Rejoice, school's out for summer!

What science in Slovakia has been up to, weekend tips for events, transport changes in Bratislava.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, June 30 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

President praises pupils, teachers

President Zuzana Čaputová greets children at the end of the school year. (Source: TASR)

Today, more than 680,000 pupils receive their end-of-year report cards. From July 1, summer vacation begins and will last until August 31. As Friday, September 1 is a public holiday, the next school year will begin on Monday, September 4.

Included in the number of pupils are more than 10,000 Ukrainian children who continue to attend Slovak schools.

"I congratulate everyone on their report cards. Of course, life does not depend on one such card, it is just a feedback that says that if someone did not succeed at first, they can improve in the future," said President Zuzana Čaputová, who visited a primary school on Železničná Street in Bratislava's Vrakuňa borough.

She also praised all the students who created an inspiring, friendly and supportive environment in their classes. "Because it is also very important for us to be empathetic and sensitive to each other," she concluded.

According to the Slovak Chamber of Teachers, the 2022/2023 school year was a confusing one due to the rotation of several ministers. It lamented that education itself is once again at the lower end of society's interests.

FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

What has science in Slovakia been up to?

A potential insight in every test tube. (Source: Unsplash/Louis Reed)

Slovak engineers have participated in another space mission. In addition to a probe heading to Mercury, this time it's the Juice spacecraft, which is bound for Jupiter and its moons.

Moreover, Slovak Scientist of the Year was announced, the Slovak Academy of Sciences celebrates its 70th anniversary, and researchers are improving prostate cancer diagnostic tools. Learn more by clicking here.

EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

How about the Summer Gala or an Italian Market?

The new building of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Read our selection of 10 events that will take place in Bratislava over the coming days.

In other news

From Saturday, July 1 until the end of August, public transport in Bratislava will operate based on the 'Workdays - school break' schedule. Additionally, as of Saturday, all fares are set to rise.

Additionally, as of Saturday, all fares are set to rise. As of Friday, hundreds of paediatricians are resigning from outpatient emergency departments , citing excessive workloads and insufficient numbers of doctors. They are also demanding that their working hours be respected (as they have to attend emergency wards mandatorily after working hours), the right to rest after work, and health protection, among other things. Parliament has not backed their suggestions to improve the situation.

, citing excessive workloads and insufficient numbers of doctors. They are also demanding that their working hours be respected (as they have to attend emergency wards mandatorily after working hours), the right to rest after work, and health protection, among other things. Parliament has not backed their suggestions to improve the situation. Only a few days remain for political parties to submit their candidate lists ahead of the snap elections at the end of September. According to the Interior Ministry, so far more than 11,800 voters have requested to vote by mail from abroad, most of them from the Czech Republic and Great Britain, but also from Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Learn more about voting from abroad here.

The beginning of the harvest in Nitra Region. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND:

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, occasional showers and storms are expected, especially in the west of Slovakia. Daily temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C. A level 1 storm warning applies to the entire country.

On Sunday, occasional showers or more persistent rain are expected, especially in the north and east of Slovakia, where a level 1 storm warning will continue to apply. Daily temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C. (SHMÚ)

