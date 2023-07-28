Weekend: Watch Slovakia from up above with an American YouTube channel

Japanese weekend in a Slovak castle, antique bazaar and festivals. Here's what to explore on the weekend of July 28 - July 30.

A YouTube channel showed Slovakia from up above. How does it look like? (Illustrative photo) (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

Relaxation

Slovak skies

So many places to go, so little time to visit them all. With half of the summer gone, you might not be able to manage to visit all sights you want. An American YouTube channel will save you some time, though. Flying over Slovakia with a drone, they show scenic towns and landscapes from up above. You’ll have the opportunity to relax and enjoy the scenes from Banská Štiavnica, castles, forests, Bratislava and more, or check out ahead of time what awaits for you if you plan to visit those places.

These days, for example, Banská Štiavnica is hosting an exhibition titled Petrus filled with contemporary art. You’ll be able to find it in the Jozef Kollár Gallery. There, you’ll also find the exhibition HADA, which is a cooperative project of Barbora Fastrová and Johana Pošová.

Visitors will also be able to try out mining work which the city is known for. On July 29, there will be gold panning, enameling, baking and more – all in Kammerhof.

Last but not least, the municipality of Banská Štiavnica is surrounded by forests and nature that are suitable for walks and hikes. During heatwaves, visitors might be interested in swimming in historical man-made mining pools called “tajchy”. There are plenty of them in Banská Štiavnica – they’re open to boating and fishing, too. In the video, you’ll be able to spot Banská Štiavnica’s very own stations of the cross.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/ZwSpTR53naw

TIP: Speaking of Slovakia, not everybody has their head in the clouds - some want to help. After spending time in New York, this Slovak is returning back home, to Nitra.

Activities

A little bit of fun

This weekend, Rimavská Sobota will come to life with the festival Fraj, filled with fun and music. Artists, authors and more from Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Czechia will all come together to bring literature, music, art and life experiences to the table. Visitors have a chance to catch movie screenings or enjoy clothing and book swaps. You can buy tickets for either of the two days, July 28 and July 29, from the festival website or directly there on site.

Another kind of festival

Workshops, dancers, competitions, DJs and a ton of music. Dancers and visitors from more than 80 countries of the world have their eyes set on Banská Bystrica. The Legit Blasts festival is slowly finishing up - and this weekend is the last chance to enjoy it. July 28 to July 30 are packed with things to do and see. Even though the festival belongs mostly to the hip-hop genre, dance lovers will be able to find a little bit of everything, including a Slovak folk dance workshop.

Summer is full of festivals. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

TIP: Classical music still has many dedicated fans and enthusiasts. Slovak conductor wants to bring classical music to an international spot of recognition.

Castles

Non-traditional combo

Have you ever wondered what Japanese culture would look like in a traditional Slovak setting? You’re in luck, because Beckov Castle will be hosting an event titled Japanese Weekend. The event will provide a program filled with traditional Japanese cuisine, pot-making, calligraphy, kimono dressing and more. Just wandering around the festival space will be worth it as the castle's traditional know-how programme is still active. While there, visitors can try mastering archery, get to know the castle and locality better and appreciate the skill of bird-handlers.

The event will take place from 9:00 to 18:00.

To kitsch or to not kitsch

The castle Červený Kameň will also be the star of its own show. On July 29, there will be a bazaar taking place. Collectors of antique pieces, curiosities, photos, books and more will all decorate the stalls of market sellers. Get there before lunch, though! The antique market takes place from 7:30 to 12:00.

Beckov will be hosting an event. (Source: Pavol Funtál, SME)

TIP: From shabby to pristine. Bratislava's iconic pharmacy will get a new look.

Upcoming events

August 10. Bratislava. New community space Prügerka will open.

September 28. Žilina. Rejoice, literature lovers – the 20th year of Žilina Literary festival is coming.

October 8. Bratislava. Food, drinks, fun! Bratislava will be hosting a vegan feast.

November 9 – November 12. Bratislava. Bibliotéka, a festival of all things book related will return to Bratislava.

Bibliotéka always welcomes all sorts of readers. (Source: Pavol Funtál, SME)

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

