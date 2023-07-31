Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Jul 2023 at 12:00  I 

Peter Sagan brought about modern cycling. Now he pays the price, says his coach

He rode like a beast, says Czech former road bicycle racer Roman Kreuziger.

author
Miloslav Šebela
External contributor
Slovakia's top cyclist Peter Sagan is retiring from professional road cycling after a hugely successful career.Slovakia's top cyclist Peter Sagan is retiring from professional road cycling after a hugely successful career. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

He got off his bike, grabbed a hammer and off he went to help build the iron structure. With childish enthusiasm he was striking the joints.

"You have to hammer it hard. Otherwise it will collapse," Italian racer and teammate Daniel Oss told him.

"Do you think that will do?" Peter Sagan asked an elderly gentleman.

This is probably not the moment you will remember Peter Sagan for. In 2019, as part of a training session in Brussels, he decided to help workers build a piece of scaffolding. A few days later, Sagan started a battle for the seventh green jersey on the Tour.

It is only a small part of the large mosaic that creates the image of Peter Sagan at the Tour de France; a long story that even a ten-part TV series could not tell properly.

He advanced cycling and changed everything

Sagan is a combination of the best things a racer could bring to cycling. His performance was exceptional: he won 12 stages, wore the leader's yellow jersey for 4 days, the green jersey for 130 days, was the most active rider in an entire Tour, but also a selfless helper who led the way in a mountain stage to help a teammate, and a showman who entertained people.

And it did not matter if he finished first or last.

All you had to do is sit back and watch him. You were guaranteed a spectacle.

Peter Sagan

Top stories

Peter Sagan at 2018 Tour de France

News digest: Peter Sagan's mark on modern cycling and Tour de France

Extremist Repulika's dog-whistles, most attractive countries for Slovak jobseekers, and new parking zone delineated in Bratislava.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The dog-whistle messaging of Repubilka’s leaders leaves observers in no doubt about their true identity: “We will put things in order”, says one of the billboards.

How much of a problem is Republika?

Enough to justify concerns about Slovakia’s political culture.


21 h
The Nivy shopping mall in Bratislava.

Slovakia is busy building cycle paths. Why?

To make urban cycling work, the attitudes of drivers, planners and politicians need to change.


10 h
