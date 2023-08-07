Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Aug 2023 

Music, rainbow, no insults. FK Kozmos is a different football world

FK Kozmos is a unique project.

author
Titanilla Bőd
External contributor
FK Kozmos playing with the Miloslavov team.FK Kozmos playing with the Miloslavov team. (Source: Daša Barteková)

No swearing, no aggression, only club and rainbow flags, non-stop chants, friendly atmosphere. Sound too "SJW"? Maybe, but it works.

Bratislava's FK Kozmos is a football community unlike any other, based on a solid value system, equality and joy of games.

The community has no club president, a big sponsor, nor a local politician backing it. Owned by players and fans, it is the first and only democratically managed club in Slovakia.

Their players are sometimes considered fools by their opponents, but more often they envy them. They have carved a patch of freedom and play decent football.

Almost the best

The FK Kozmos community was founded four years ago. The name of the community is metaphorical.

"The cosmos is all there is. Things that exist in relationships and are created to be beneficial," the community manifesto reads.

Football is a wonderful game that has enamoured the whole world, but it also has its dark side. A fan can ignore them, resort to cognitive dissonance, convince themselves that "it's the way it is".

Or they can take matters into their own hands and say that it can be done differently.

