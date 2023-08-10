Rare gate was on display once and for only two hours. People may see it again soon

The mediaeval gate was unusually large for its time.

The original entrance gate to the castle grounds was discovered in the basement of the County House in 1990-1991, when the Nitra Gallery was preparing reconstruction of the boiler room. (Source: MH)

Part of a mediaeval stone gate on display for just two hours since it was unearthed almost 30 years ago may soon be opened to the public.

The part of the gate was discovered in the basement of the County House, which is home to, among others, the city's gallery and local regional authorities' headquarters, in Nitra three decades ago.

But it has only once been open to the public - for two hours in 2019 during an official celebration of the city.

But now local authorities are considering allowing public access to it.

Found after boiler room reconstruction

"The original entrance gate to the castle grounds was discovered in the basement of the County House in 1990-1991, when the Nitra Gallery was preparing reconstruction of the boiler room. The archaeological research was completed in 1996-97," informed the director of the gallery, Renáta Niczová.

In 2020, architectural-historical research of the findings in the basement was carried out by Martin Bóna and Michal Šimkovic.

"It also offers alternatives to the presentation of the find, with which the Regional Monuments Office in Nitra also agrees," added Niczová.