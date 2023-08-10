Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
10. Aug 2023 at 7:00  I 

Rare gate was on display once and for only two hours. People may see it again soon

The mediaeval gate was unusually large for its time.

author
Miriam Hojčušová
External contributor
The original entrance gate to the castle grounds was discovered in the basement of the County House in 1990-1991, when the Nitra Gallery was preparing reconstruction of the boiler room.The original entrance gate to the castle grounds was discovered in the basement of the County House in 1990-1991, when the Nitra Gallery was preparing reconstruction of the boiler room. (Source: MH)

Part of a mediaeval stone gate on display for just two hours since it was unearthed almost 30 years ago may soon be opened to the public.

View Slovakia’s oldest city through a kaleidoscopic lens with our Nitra city guide.

The part of the gate was discovered in the basement of the County House, which is home to, among others, the city's gallery and local regional authorities' headquarters, in Nitra three decades ago.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

But it has only once been open to the public - for two hours in 2019 during an official celebration of the city.

But now local authorities are considering allowing public access to it.

SkryťTurn off ads

Found after boiler room reconstruction

"The original entrance gate to the castle grounds was discovered in the basement of the County House in 1990-1991, when the Nitra Gallery was preparing reconstruction of the boiler room. The archaeological research was completed in 1996-97," informed the director of the gallery, Renáta Niczová.

In 2020, architectural-historical research of the findings in the basement was carried out by Martin Bóna and Michal Šimkovic.

"It also offers alternatives to the presentation of the find, with which the Regional Monuments Office in Nitra also agrees," added Niczová.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Archaeology

Top stories

The Beckman Coulter analytical devices.

Vojtěch Drbohlav: Everything can be automated, but at what cost?

Automation is important, and helps labs with their main issues.


8. aug
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The premises of the former military hospital, centre-right, in Bratislava's Patrónka neighbourhood.

News digest: Former Bratislava hospital to make room for IT campus

Politics is divorced from poor regions, Slovakia helping out catastrophe-struck countries, and some positive stories to cheer you up.


20 h
Marian Kočner as pictured on May 24, 2022.

Two judges are convinced of Kočner’s innocence. Third judge disagrees

The Ján Kuciak case will be decided by the Supreme Court on appeal.


8. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad