Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
7. Aug 2023 at 11:50  I 

What Slovakia’s voters want

Normal is one word that stands out in this campaign.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Igor Matovič is living up to his antagonist role in this normalcy-dominated campaign and his main campaign stunt so far has been that he brought dozens of Fiat 500 vehicles to Bardejov. Igor Matovič is living up to his antagonist role in this normalcy-dominated campaign and his main campaign stunt so far has been that he brought dozens of Fiat 500 vehicles to Bardejov. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The election campaign is about different parties’ competing visions of normalcy. Citizens living abroad have until Wednesday to register to vote. Former police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

If you have a suggestion on how to make this overview better, let me know at michaela.terenzani@spectator.sk.

On being normal

Corruption continues to be a major problem in Slovakia. The national economy struggles to keep up with those of its neighbours when it comes to innovation. And, like most of Europe, Slovakia continues to grapple with inflation, the aftermath of the pandemic, and the war in neighbouring Ukraine, as well as the hybrid war it has battled for years.

SkryťTurn off ads

But what people in Slovakia crave is to feel things are normal again, whatever that means.

This is apparent from the campaign messages of political parties across the spectrum. Because, during an election campaign more than any other time, the marketing aspect of politics comes to the fore, and politicians who mean business first measure the mood of the electorate before they have their spin doctors and agencies design the messages they then push in the hope that voters will respond positively on election day.

In 2012, Robert Fico and his Smer party scored a landslide victory with the slogan “People deserve certainties”. In the 2023 snap election in Slovakia, much hope is laid on the word “normal”.

Smer, which is set to gain about one fifth of the vote based on current polls, is not using the slogan on its current billboards, but it is a word that Fico and his fellow candidates, mostly middle-aged white men, tend to utter, along with, especially, “normal” as opposed to diverse. They also talk about stability and the end of chaos.

SkryťTurn off ads

It is one thing they have in common with the nationalist SNS, which has had a strong presence on billboards around Slovakia, and most recently has been telling people that they are ready to “stop the lunatics”.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Election

Related topics: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

The signpost at the top of the mountain Chleb in the Malá Fatra mountain range, north Slovakia.

Trail blazing marks 150 years in Slovakia. The country’s tourism gold is still waiting for protection

Red, blue, green and yellow. Do you know why the largest sports infrastructure in the country uses different colours?


5. aug
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Eva Putzová talks to an older lady in the USA.

After 23 years abroad, I gained a perspective that I want more Slovaks to understand

The grass is not always greener on the other side, economic justice activist Eva Putzová writes in her opinion piece.


6 h
Knights at Devín

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 3 and August 13, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


4. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad