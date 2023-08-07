Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
7. Aug 2023 at 15:21

Survey: Smer with 20 percent, Pellegrini's Hlas on the decline

Progresívne Slovensko firmly second.

Compiled by Spectator staff
In the centre is the National Council building in Bratislava.In the centre is the National Council building in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

If the snap election were to take place at the turn of July and August, Smer would win them with 20.3 percent of votes, followed by Progresívne Slovensko with 16.9 percent and Hlas with 13.4 percent of votes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

This stems from a new survey carried out by the Ipsos agency for the Pravda daily.

Other parties that would make it into the parliament include the extremist Republika (8.8 percent), the coalition of OĽaNO a priatelia, Za Ľudí and Kresťanská Únia (Christian Union; 7.9 percent), SaS (6.7 percent).

SkryťTurn off ads

Sme Rodina (5.6 percent), KDH (Christian Democrats; 5.4 percent) and SNS (Slovak National Party; 5.2 percent) would also slightly exceed the threshold.

Demokrati, the extremist ĽSNS (2.2 percent) and Aliancia (1.9 percent) were way below the 5 percent threshold.

According to the result, Smer would gain 34 seats in the parliament, Progresívne Slovensko 28 and Hlas 22. Republika would take 15, the OĽaNO coalition 13, SaS 11, and Sme Rodina, KDH, SNS would all have 9 MPs.

2023 early elections

Top stories

News digest: Drivers may not like the coming changes to Bratislava embankment

Bribery charges against Rober Kaliňák scrapped, a football community unlike any other, big trailblazing anniversary in Slovakia.


2 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Igor Matovič is living up to his antagonist role in this normalcy-dominated campaign and his main campaign stunt so far has been that he brought dozens of Fiat 500 vehicles to Bardejov.

What Slovakia’s voters want

Normal is one word that stands out in this campaign.


7 h
Eva Putzová talks to an older lady in the USA.

After 23 years abroad, I gained a perspective that I want more Slovaks to understand

The grass is not always greener on the other side, economic justice activist Eva Putzová writes in her opinion piece.


13 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad