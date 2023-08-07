Survey: Smer with 20 percent, Pellegrini's Hlas on the decline

Progresívne Slovensko firmly second.

In the centre is the National Council building in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

If the snap election were to take place at the turn of July and August, Smer would win them with 20.3 percent of votes, followed by Progresívne Slovensko with 16.9 percent and Hlas with 13.4 percent of votes.

This stems from a new survey carried out by the Ipsos agency for the Pravda daily.

Other parties that would make it into the parliament include the extremist Republika (8.8 percent), the coalition of OĽaNO a priatelia, Za Ľudí and Kresťanská Únia (Christian Union; 7.9 percent), SaS (6.7 percent).

Sme Rodina (5.6 percent), KDH (Christian Democrats; 5.4 percent) and SNS (Slovak National Party; 5.2 percent) would also slightly exceed the threshold.

Demokrati, the extremist ĽSNS (2.2 percent) and Aliancia (1.9 percent) were way below the 5 percent threshold.

According to the result, Smer would gain 34 seats in the parliament, Progresívne Slovensko 28 and Hlas 22. Republika would take 15, the OĽaNO coalition 13, SaS 11, and Sme Rodina, KDH, SNS would all have 9 MPs.