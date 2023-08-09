No let up in fuel price rises

But situation not as dramatic as a year ago.

Petrol and diesel prices at Slovak filling stations will continue to rise in the coming days, analysts have said.

"We assume that the wave of price hikes at filling stations is not over yet, especially when it comes to diesel, where the European market appears to be extremely tight," said J&T Bank analyst Stanislav Pánis, adding prices could rise significantly above €1.60 per litre.

But other experts have pointed out that the situation is not as dramatic as a year ago when drivers paid almost 10 percent more for petrol.

Prices for both petrol and diesel fuel have risen for three consecutive weeks, according to data from the Statistics Office.

A litre of 95-octane gasoline sold at an average price of €1.647 in the 30th week of the year, a 3.7 percent increase on the previous week. A litre of 98-octane petrol sold at €1.843 while the cost of diesel rose to €1.506 euros per litre.

Oil prices are expected to continue to grow in the near future, driven mainly by the OPEC+ group which capped production and export as of August.

Meanwhile, the holiday season also means people travelling and filling up car tanks more frequently, which also raises prices at the pumps.