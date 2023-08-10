Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Aug 2023 at 17:12

A family company plans to build the biggest battery power storage system in Slovakia

ZAR wants to become energy independent.

Compiled by Spectator staff
One of ZAR's facilities, the ViaJur winery in Svätý Jur near Bratislava, alreday harness the sloar energy. One of ZAR's facilities, the ViaJur winery in Svätý Jur near Bratislava, alreday harness the sloar energy. (Source: Courtesy of ZAR)

Following the recent energy shocks, ZAR, a family investment company investing in premium real estate in Slovakia, does not want to rely on electricity supplies from common sources. It plans to build a photovoltaic power plant and huge battery power storage system in Bunkovce, eastern Slovakia, to supply its facilities with green energy.

The total investment is planned at €18 million and the power plant should be launched by the end of 2024. The project is at the beginning of an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

“The power plant will be part of the group and will primarily generate electricity for our facilities,” said Lenka Kapustová, ZAR’s media representative, as cited in the press release. “We want to be energy independent as of 2025 at the latest.”

ZAR will sell remaining electricity on the power market, and is not ruling out potential investors in the adjacent industrial park becoming customers as well.

Extraordinary battery energy storage system

The output of the power plant is projected at 20 MW, with the possibility of increasing it to 30 MW. But the photovoltaic power plant will be unique especially with its battery energy storage system. Its capacity will be 9 MW.

“Such a big battery energy storage system does not exist in Slovakia today,” said Kapustová. “We also envisage part of its capacity being used for support activities regarding the electricity transmission system as such.”

The power plant will consist of 54,000 bifacial photovoltaic panels, to be placed on a revolving system.

Small power plant near vineyards

The production of solar power is not new to ZAR. It already has such a small power plant at the agrotechnical hall near its vineyards in Farná, Nitra Region. Up to this, it is currently completing the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of Malacky Hospital.

ZAR operates as a family-owned investment company that has been investing in premium real estate in Slovakia a long time. Among others it owns the oldest hotel in the High Tatras, Hotel Lomnica, Pálffy Manor and the ViaJur winery in Svätý Jur near Bratislava.

