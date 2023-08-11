Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
11. Aug 2023 at 0:00

Barbie apps not fantastic, Slovak security agency warns

The avatar-generating programs pose a data security risk to users, says the NBÚ.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The release of the Barbie movie has sparked a trend among fans of using apps to alter photo images to resemble the film's iconic characters, Barbie and Ken.The release of the Barbie movie has sparked a trend among fans of using apps to alter photo images to resemble the film's iconic characters, Barbie and Ken. (Source: pixabay )

Amidst the excitement surrounding the recently released Barbie movie, Slovakia's National Security Authority (NBÚ) is cautioning against an app that alters people's faces to resemble the film's main characters, Barbie and Ken.

It says the image-generating app does not adhere to European privacy rules under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), potentially compromising users' data security. Polish authorities previously warned citizens there, and the NBÚ has now echoed the Polish advice, writes the Denník N daily.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Problem apps

Two apps were initially highlighted: barbieselfie.ai and bairbie.me.

Barbieselfie.ai, introduced in April by the film studio Warner Bros. in collaboration with the agency Bros, employs the PhotoRoom service to create meme images promoting the film. Users can generate images without needing to register or provide personal data.

Unveiling bairbie.me

The second app, bairbie.me, raises greater concerns. Operated by Rvnway and designer Shirley Mao, it lacks the right to use trademarks associated with the toy and film. Such apps can potentially accumulate user data on a large scale.

The NBÚ noted that bairbie.me also gains access to users' cameras and location records. However, this has not been confirmed.

The issue with bairbie.me lies in its non-compliance with the GDPR, casting doubts on its data collection and purpose. While users supply photos and email for Barbie-like avatars, it's uncertain if additional data such as IP addresses or photo metadata are retained. The app could amass substantial user data with unclear intentions.

SkryťTurn off ads

Additionally, bairbie.me offers free avatars but charges $1.99 for watermark-free downloads, with payments directed to Caliber Health Inc., a company whose role in the Barbie-industrial complex remains unclear.

The NBÚ recommends avoiding the use of Barbie sites because even "innocent entertainment can later serve as a possible gateway to your information or money".

Top stories

Restored Michael's Tower prepares for re-opening.

Michael’s Tower with regained Baroque look will reopen soon

The Museum of Weapons will not return to the Bratislava monument.


11. aug
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The river Slaná in mid-March.

For scientists, environmental disasters mean opportunities to put biomining bacteria to work

Most of the environmental burdens originated during the communist regime.


10. aug
Tibor Gašpar

Police detain ex-top cop Gašpar again; Fico claims his party is victim of "attack"

Tibor Gašpar is a candidate of Robert Fico's Smer party in the forthcoming general election.


11. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad