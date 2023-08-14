Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
14. Aug 2023 at 14:34  I 

Slovakia had functional ballistic missilies until 2000, says weapons expert

One rocket base was in Bratislava's Vajnory district.

author
Michaela Červenková
External contributor
Petr Suchý.Petr Suchý. (Source: Archive of P. S.)

The Soviet Union deployed nuclear weapons even to the territories of its satellites, and during the Cold War they probably reached Czechoslovakia as well.

Petr Suchý, an expert on the role of nuclear weapons in international relations from Masaryk University in Brno, explains how Czechoslovak nuclear weapons could have been used, how the Soviet Union also kept the deployment of ballistic missiles to the country a secret from the US, and why Slovakia still possessed them for a long time afterwards.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

"Czechoslovakia clearly had carriers that we call dual-use. This means that they could carry conventional weapons, explosives, but nuclear weapons as well; whether they were rockets, airplanes, or some types of cannons that could launch nuclear missiles," he says.

In the interview, he also describes how the intercontinental ballistic missile that Rudolf Schuster received for his 70th birthday from Ukrainian president Kuchma worked in the past.

Were there ever nuclear weapons in Czechoslovakia?

Very likely yes, from about the second half of the 1960s until the end of the Cold War. However, there is still some speculation about how many. The Soviet Union was very reserved and distrustful of even its most loyal vassals. Therefore, it preferred to store large numbers of nuclear warheads on its own territory, with the provision that in the event of escalation of tensions, they would be moved to bases in western satellites. In addition, carriers capable of carrying the warheads were deployed in Czechoslovakia.

SkryťTurn off ads

What types of nuclear weapons were in Czechoslovakia?

The ballistic missiles and other missiles deployed had different ranges. According to Soviet classification, Czechoslovakia had tactical missiles with a range of up to 50 kilometres, operational-tactical missiles with a range of 50 to 300 kilometres, operational with a range of 300 to 500 kilometres, and operational-strategic with a range of 500 to 1000 kilometres. An example of tactical ones would be the Frog-3 rocket (Soviet name 2K6 Luna - Ed. note). These missiles, along with many others, were deployed in Cuba in 1962 and played a very dangerous role in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The most important carrier in Czechoslovakia was deployed just 40 years ago at the end of 1983. This was the SS-12 ballistic missile (Soviet designation TR-1 Temp-S) with a range of 800 to 900 kilometres. Soviet and Czechoslovak propaganda justified the deployment by the fact that the United States began deploying ballistic missiles to West Germany and other European NATO states. Despite the fact that the Soviet Union constantly declared that the United States had nuclear superiority, it later had to destroy up to a thousand more such missiles than the US.

What exactly is the difference between a nuclear weapon, carrier and warhead?

A carrier is the means that will bring a nuclear weapon to its destination. A nuclear warhead is a nuclear device that can be placed on a selected type of carrier and can be integrated with it. When we talk about a nuclear weapon, this represents a carrier integrated with a nuclear warhead, for example, an intercontinental ballistic missile. It's a carrier and one or more nuclear warheads fixed on top. Czechoslovakia clearly had carriers that we call dual-use. This means that they could carry conventional weapons, explosives, but also nuclear weapons. Whether they were rockets, airplanes, or some types of cannons that could launch nuclear missiles.

How did the Soviet Union decide that they wanted to place nuclear weapons in Czechoslovakia?

The Soviet Union perceived the territories of its Western satellites as a suitable buffer zone to minimise damage, population and infrastructure losses in a possible confrontation with the West. For that reason, it sent its own troops to some satellites and in addition to conventional forces, placed nuclear forces there as well, in an attempt to have these assets closer to the site of a supposed conflict, which would be along the line of the Iron Curtain.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Military

Top stories

Smer last week was confronted with another challenge – the latest of many – in the realm of criminal prosecution. Police brought charges against the number nine candidate on Smer’s election slate, Tibor Gašpar.

A new poll suggests Smer and Hlas might be able to form a coalition

A new criminal case involving a Smer candidate shows the two parties share common ground.


5 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
In terms of technology transfer, Slovakia lags far behind not only Western states, but increasingly its closest neighbours, such as the Czech Republic and Hungary.

The goal is to become a technologically advanced country. The reality is an assembly workshop

Experts see many obstacles to better technology transfer in Slovakia, both ideological and practical.


9 h
Tibor Gašpar

Police detain ex-top cop Gašpar again; Fico claims his party is victim of "attack"

Tibor Gašpar is a candidate of Robert Fico's Smer party in the forthcoming general election.


11. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad