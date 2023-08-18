Weekend: Where Ukrainian and Slovak humour meets

Swap some plants, get your hips moving and do a good thing for the planet. Here's what to do on the weekend of August 18 - August 20.

Community

Planting friendship

A plant swap is a great place to get growing tips, meet new faces and, of course, gather new green friends. Visitors will have the chance to chat with plant experts and talk plant care and even get help picking their new plant. You can bring your own plant to swap for other plants, but you don’t have to. There’s a chance to also bring just one plant and get more, while financially supporting the organizers with a small fee. You don’t have to bring anything at all, though!

You’ll find the plant swap at Oáza, Bratislava, which is a part of Stará Tržnica. The event starts on August 19, at 11:00 and ends around 14:30.

Fun in colours

Košice will be having their very own pride parade on August 26 but before that, there will be plenty of accompanying events to choose from and enjoy, starting August 19. Tabačka will be the patron of all things pride as host. Day one launches with a community lunch and a photography exhibition, followed by a string of concerts and music starting at 16:00 and ending around 2:00 in the morning. Other days will offer swaps, fashion shows, workshops, movie screenings and more.

Pretty bazaar of pretty things

Plants will not be the only thing to swap this week. The event space Pán Králiček Priestor, Bratislava, will host a swap event of all things vintage, repurposed, upcycled and handmade - all ready to wear. Handmade clothing are available for purchase from various makers. To get a taste in swapping, you can bring clothing that you no longer wear and let others give them another try. The only rule is to bring clean, washed pieces that are not damaged. Your clothes will then be swapped for tokens that will let you trade in for pieces you want. If your clothes don’t fit the rules, no need to fret, you’ll be able to recycle them. The entry is free of charge! Swap starts On August 19, 11:00 - 18:00.

In (but not only) Ukrainian

For kids to enjoy

One of Bratislava culture centres will host an event for (not only) Ukrainian children wanting to express themselves through art and learn something new. An open-group invitation invites children to try out many types of art techniques, all under the lead of a professional designer skilled in painting, graphic creation and more. The lector is able to communicate in Ukrainian and English. It is best to check the capacity beforehand with the organizer. The activities start on August 20, at 11:00.

Humour and seriousness

Žilina will host an exhibition of drawn caricatures, humour in lines and comics from Ukrainian, Slovak and foreign authors titled “Slobodní Ľudia” (Free People), traveling all the way from Prešov. A discussion will be part of the opening. You’ll be able to enjoy the atmosphere of humour and serious discussion on August 21 at 18:00, in the community centre Záhrada.

Art

Pottery and beyond

This weekend belongs to traditional Slovak craftsmanship and craft artistry from abroad in a joined love for folk. The castle Červený Kameň will be full of carefully picked handmade pieces curated by authors with the help of the Slovak National Museum. More than 40 maestros of their craft will have their best work ready for visitors to enjoy or purchase.

The event does revolve around creating, but is focused on enjoying too. There will be a wine mini-festival taking place as well. The entry is free of charge and open August 19 to August 20, both days at 9:00 to 17:00

Homey festival

Zámocký park in Sereď will become a place overflowing with culture, music, and people. With the festival VATA returning to the city, there will be a lot to explore. Bands Korben Dallas and Modré Hory will have concerts, you listen to them while browsing all the art and photography there. One of the big names is a Slovak photographer carrying multiple award-winning titles both Slovak and foreign. The festival wraps up with a light show which in combination with the castle walls and ruins brings a never-seen-before atmosphere. Get your tickets and be ready August 19 – 20 from 10:00 to midnight.

Upcoming events

August 24. Žilina. Festival of Ukrainian culture will take place as a celebration for Ukrainian Independence Day.

August 31. Košice. Newly rising star Vojtik will have his concert at Tabačka, joined with Blue Uandi.

October 8. Bratislava. Faunia Bratislava will delight aquaristics fans with the pantheon of fish and other water-loving creatures.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk