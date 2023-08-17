Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Aug 2023 at 22:50  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 17 and August 27, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
A traditional march of folk dancers wearing traditional costumes during the Trnava Gate folk festival in August 2018.A traditional march of folk dancers wearing traditional costumes during the Trnava Gate folk festival in August 2018. (Source: Trnavská brána)

TOP 10

EVENT: Summer under the Palm; Aug 10-31
EVENT: Bratislava Cultural Summer; Aug 17-21
FESTIVAL: World Music Festival Bratislava; Aug 17-20
FESTIVAL: Trnavská brána 2023; Aug 18-20
FESTIVAL: Lovestream Festival, Aug 18-20
EVENT: Dragon Days on Red Stone; Aug 19-20
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Aug 20, 18:00
CONCERT: LASH & GREY concert; Aug 23, 20:00
EVENT: Picnic on Devín; Aug 26, 19:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava; Aug 26, 19:30

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

Štefan Hamran.

News digest: War in police continues

Three things to do in Bratislava for free and a trip to the largest ski resort in central Europe.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Павільйон для ігор

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Check out the affordable activities taking place in the city, including TAPE exhibition or pavilion for games.


11 h
