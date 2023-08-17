Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
EVENT: Summer under the Palm; Aug 10-31
EVENT: Bratislava Cultural Summer; Aug 17-21
FESTIVAL: World Music Festival Bratislava; Aug 17-20
FESTIVAL: Trnavská brána 2023; Aug 18-20
FESTIVAL: Lovestream Festival, Aug 18-20
EVENT: Dragon Days on Red Stone; Aug 19-20
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Aug 20, 18:00
CONCERT: LASH & GREY concert; Aug 23, 20:00
EVENT: Picnic on Devín; Aug 26, 19:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava; Aug 26, 19:30
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.
