Beating the queues in Slovenský Raj: Tips and alternatives

Parts of the national park can get very busy in the summer – but alternatives are at hand.

The summer tourist season is in full swing in the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) National Park, and many visitors are highlighting the issue of queuing hikers, especially in the Suchá Belá gorge, writes the TASR newswire.

The Slovak Paradise National Park Administration offers several pieces of advice on how to avoid such situations. One of them is to embark on hikes during weekends and on workdays in the early morning – or in the late afternoon, but with enough time to return before dusk.

The National Park Administration advises visitors to verify the current conditions by consulting the Information Centre in Podlesok or the Tourist Information Centre in Hrabušice before entering the Suchá Belá gorge.

Simplified traffic light system warns tourists of queues

Screens with live camera shots from the problematic area of the gorge, near the Misové Waterfalls, are designed to help. They include a traffic light system that simplifies information about the number of tourists and passage conditions in the gorge. Green means no delay or minimal delay, orange indicates a delay of five to thirty minutes, and red signifies a delay of more than 30 minutes. Visitors can view live camera shots and the traffic light system online on the Slovak Paradise National Park Administration website every day from 7:00 to 17:00.

Alternative trails when there is congestion in Suchá Belá

In case of high tourist numbers in Suchá Belá, selecting an alternative hiking path is a possible solution. Just a short distance from Podlesok, tourists may discover similarly captivating gorges such as Piecky, Veľký Sokol or Kláštorská Roklina. These are much less frequented, and at times when tourists queue to pass through Suchá Belá visitors will typically encounter only a minimum of people, park workers said. The accessibility of the gorges can be verified in advance on the website National Park Slovak Paradise.

They also recommend tranquil hikes, without any waiting or queuing, in the Sokolia Dolina, Zejmarská Roklina, and Veľký and Malý Kyseľ gorges. Visitors can receive advice on selecting and planning their hikes from the staff at the Information Center in Podlesok.

Conservationists also call on tourists to be cautious and to follow the recommendations of the National Park Administration and the Mountain Rescue Service.