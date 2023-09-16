Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
16. Sep 2023 at 7:35

There's a new way to enjoy a beautiful waterfall in central Slovakia

Visitors can lie down and cool their feet by the waterfall thanks to new benches.

author
Romana Vicianová
External contributor
You can lie down by the Lúčky Waterfall, but also cool your feet.You can lie down by the Lúčky Waterfall, but also cool your feet. (Source: Romana Vicianová)

The waterfall in the middle of the village of Lúčky in central Slovakia attracts the attention of all Slovakia. Tourists admire it during the day. After dark they enjoy it with coloured lights, many couples posing near it in their wedding clothes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

There are those that swim in the lake below the fall in warm weather, and when it is cold winter swimmers bathe in it.

Cars with different license plates passed by the waterfall in the parking lot in the morning. Spa guests often go for a walk several times a day. Few locals can be seen near the waterfall.

SkryťTurn off ads

According to Matej Salva, a councillor and member of the building commission, they wanted to change how children and youth spend entire days at the national natural protected area.

"We would like the space to come to life more, so that locals also meet and enjoy it, including the youth," Salva pointed out.

They plan to revitalise the area around the waterfall, also used by locals for cultural events. Recently, new multifunctional benches have been added.

You can lie down by the waterfall, as well as cool your feet.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

As a member of the construction commission said, the new benches are just the beginning.

"This week they installed them very close to the waterfall. Their architecture is modern and functional. The total capacity cannot be determined precisely because it is a combination of a bench and a lounger. Visitors will be able to take off their shoes and cool their feet in the water while watching the monument.

SkryťTurn off ads

They are careful with the work around the extensive area; because it is a natural protected area, several permits are required.

©My Liptov

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

Weekend: Fly your kite at festival near Slovakia's border

A kite-flying parade will take place at Schloss Hof, near Bratislava, during the weekend.

Piešťany is the place to be for all cinephiles. Visit a triple point in northern Slovakia to taste delicious cheese. Here's what to do during the weekend.


15. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Cyclists are happy about paths near Danube, drivers not so much

New cycle paths have been built near the Danube embankment.

More time needed to assess the impact of changes.


Marek Moravčík 14. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad