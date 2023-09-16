There's a new way to enjoy a beautiful waterfall in central Slovakia

Visitors can lie down and cool their feet by the waterfall thanks to new benches.

You can lie down by the Lúčky Waterfall, but also cool your feet. (Source: Romana Vicianová)

The waterfall in the middle of the village of Lúčky in central Slovakia attracts the attention of all Slovakia. Tourists admire it during the day. After dark they enjoy it with coloured lights, many couples posing near it in their wedding clothes.

There are those that swim in the lake below the fall in warm weather, and when it is cold winter swimmers bathe in it.

Cars with different license plates passed by the waterfall in the parking lot in the morning. Spa guests often go for a walk several times a day. Few locals can be seen near the waterfall.

According to Matej Salva, a councillor and member of the building commission, they wanted to change how children and youth spend entire days at the national natural protected area.

"We would like the space to come to life more, so that locals also meet and enjoy it, including the youth," Salva pointed out.

They plan to revitalise the area around the waterfall, also used by locals for cultural events. Recently, new multifunctional benches have been added.

As a member of the construction commission said, the new benches are just the beginning.

"This week they installed them very close to the waterfall. Their architecture is modern and functional. The total capacity cannot be determined precisely because it is a combination of a bench and a lounger. Visitors will be able to take off their shoes and cool their feet in the water while watching the monument.

They are careful with the work around the extensive area; because it is a natural protected area, several permits are required.

