What's Slovakia's largest water park by number of slides?

In addition to slides, many aquapark offer other attractions as well.

The criteria one has for visiting a water park or swimming pool are many. Someone's decision is based on the number and sizes of pools, while another puts emphasis on water attractions.

This ranking focuses on the last criterion.

The total length of slides, the most common water attraction at swimming pools and aquaparks in Slovakia, was the condition to make it into the ranking.

The ranking is an addition to the already published overview of the largest aquaparks based on more complex parameters, with the top criterion being the total area of water pools.

10. ThermalPark Nitrava

Location: Poľný Kesov, south-western Slovakia

Number of pools (including hot tubs): 13

Total area of the pools: 3,868 square metres

Number of saunas: 3

Number of slides: 4

Total length of slides: 168.89 metres

Owner: Slovak Tourism

The ThermalPark Nitrava aquapark offers four slides with a total length of almost 169 metres. In addition, it tries to lure people in with a wild river, natural lake and various social events.