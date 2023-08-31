Ukrainian firm delivering shipments to war zone to open branch in Slovakia

Nova Post focusing on Ukrainian people in Europe.

Nova Post will open its first branch in Bratislava in October 2023. (Source: Facebook/Нова пошта)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Nova Post, a Ukrainian delivery firm, will open its first branch in Bratislava in October.

Slovakia will thus become another European country where the firm will operate. Focusing on the markets with a large Ukrainian minority, it entered the European market in October last year. The company has opened branches in Poland, Germany, Romania, Moldova, and Lithuania, and it plans to enter markets in Hungary, Estonia and Latvia by the end of this year.

In the Czech Republic, for example, Nova Post opened its first branch in Prague three months ago. Today, it serves 13,000 customers. Most are Ukrainian. There is a plan to open another branch in Brno in the near future.

“The main goal is to connect Ukraine with the EU and create logistics routes for private and corporate customers,” Volodymyr Sterenchuk, CEO of Nova Post for Slovakia and the Czech Republic, told the TREND weekly.

Customers can send and receive documents or packages weighing up to 100 kilograms.

Frontline deliveries

In addition, Nova Post plans to launch a courier delivery service so that clients can deliver letters and packages from Ukraine to Slovakia, even to those places where there are no branches yet.

The length of the delivery from Slovakia to Ukraine via Nova Post is unknown today, but takes no more than seven days to deliver from Czechia to Ukraine. So delivery from Slovakia is expected to be faster.

The firm delivers packages and letters to the liberated Ukrainian territories and the front line as well.