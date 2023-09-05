Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
5. Sep 2023 at 17:43

First strategic investment into Slovak battery maker is from China

Chinese company linked to carmaker Volkswagen.

Compiled by Spectator staff
One of InoBat's batteries.One of InoBat's batteries. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak company InoBat, specialising in research and development of custom batteries, has a new investor.

Chinese battery manufacturer Gotion High-Tech gained 25 percent of the shares, thus joining the ranks of the global mining group Rio Tinto and another battery manufacturer Amara Raja from India. However, while the former now gained the status of major shareholder, the latter two are minor.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

This is the first investment of such a producer into a European startup.

The investor's intention is to have the development, production and recycling of batteries for customers focused on Central and Eastern Europe, among other things.

SkryťTurn off ads

Thanks to this partnership, the Slovak company will gain access to production capacities in China and Europe.

"InoBat now has the opportunity to expand its market reach and gain access to new customers and business opportunities not only in Slovakia, but also throughout Europe," says its co-founder and CEO Marián Boček.

So far, InoBat has not focused on mass market production. Currently, the company is finishing its research and development centre in the village of Voderady, Trnava Region. The company's goal is to focus on custom batteries for sport cars, for example.

In addition, Gotion High-Tech works closely with German car manufacturer Volkswagen, the largest one in Slovakia, which is gradually switching to electric cars. Currently, approximately 24 percent of the Chinese company is owned by Volkswagen itself.

SkryťTurn off ads
The hall of InoBat's R&D centre.The hall of InoBat's R&D centre. (Source: TASR)

Automotive

Top stories

In the centre is the National Council building in Bratislava.

News digest: Younger people are more liberal and their interest in the election is rising

New flights from London to eastern Slovakia, boost for Slovak battery manufacturer, and what aquapark to visit regarding slides.


7 h
Bešeňová water park.

What's Slovakia's largest water park by number of slides?

In addition to slides, many aquapark offer other attractions as well.


12 h
Patrícia Tóthová (r) and Pavol Tóth

Her business was born out of living room. Today, she helps firms expand abroad

Simplifying the process for employing foreigners would make Slovakia more attractive for investors, say experts.


4. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad