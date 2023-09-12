Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Sep 2023 at 7:00

New attraction in eastern Slovakia: Treetop houses connected with rope bridges

The houses are built on four-metre-high steel columns and connected by rope bridges. They also have a central terrace.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Five houses were named after the varieties of wine.Five houses were named after the varieties of wine. (Source: TASR)

Revitalising the vineyard area in the Košice Region and providing an experience in nature throughout the year is the goal of the Tokaj treetop houses.

Seven houses are part of the forest park of Malá Bara Camping in the district of Trebišov, announced the Košice Regional Tourism Organisation (KRT).

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

Five houses were named after the varieties of wine from the mentioned area. The other two have a sauna and a whirlpool.

"The goal was not only to create non-traditional living in the crowns of trees with wellness experiences, but to ensure a connection with local winemakers, with whom it will be possible to agree on the tasting of Tokaj wines," said project manager Ivan Fedor for the TASR newswire.

The wellness complex itself will be ready to receive visitors during October.

Different from other treetop houses

Each of the five houses has four-person capacity.

"Our treetop houses differ from others in Slovakia in that we have water, waste and electricity installed in them," he added.

Each tree house includes a kitchen and bathroom. Year-round use is also possible thanks to heating and air conditioning.

Sustainable tourism

Košice Region Governor Rastislav Trnka believes that the houses will not only be an interesting place for rest and relaxation, but an inspiration for other investors thinking about developing their business activities.

"I'm convinced that this type of project will not only contribute to the development of sustainable tourism, but to the overall development and prosperity of our region," he said.

The executive director of the KRT Lenka Vargová Jurková said that, in addition to nature, location also offers various activities and attractions, such as farm cellars, the possibility of cycling, visiting the manor and boat trips.

"I'm convinced that the Tokaj treetop houses with wellness will be an unforgettable experience for visitors to the region," she added.

The project was supported by the Košice Region from the Terra Incognita subsidy program in the amount of €195,000. The total investment reached around €450,000.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Sustainable Tourism in Slovakia

