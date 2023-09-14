Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
14. Sep 2023 at 18:48  I 

Why Bratislava is talking about the missing-now-found young woman

Some media outlets write that the case bears a resemblance to the 2009 Ketamine Phantom case.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Police President Štefan Hamran.Police President Štefan Hamran. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

The story of a young Academy of Performing Arts student, 22, who went missing on Saturday night has been widely discussed in the media, but also among people living in Bratislava.

She went missing for more than a day before she was found. Soon after, people started wondering what she could have been through.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The woman, called Soňa and who works as a project manager at the Slovak National Theatre, got off a night bus at the Záporožská bus stop in the borough of Petržalka on her way back from a bar on Svoradova Street in the Old Town. Suddenly, she went missing 150 metres away from her place.

SkryťTurn off ads

Her phone, which had a localisation app installed, turned out to be useless during the search. The phone was either turned off or without Internet connection, wrote the Sme daily.

The young woman was found unconscious on Monday, September 11, on the ground near the Petržalka hospital on Antolská Street by medical workers. Here, she was also admitted to the hospital.

The hospital is located four kilometres away from the Záporožská bus stop.

The hospital on Antolská Street in Petržalka.The hospital on Antolská Street in Petržalka. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

In an effort to find out what happened to the young woman and how she ended up so far from her home, the police asked people to dial 158 if they saw a suspect near a retirement home on Vilova Street. The police even published the photo and the name of the missing woman and later, once found, the police removed this information from their social media channels.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Russian ambassador summoned, worker expelled

The Slovak Foreign Ministry building in Bratislava.

Robert Fico closer to his fourth premiership, illegal migration, and a Slovak chef's obsession with a Korean specialty.


49m

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Slovakia finds itself in eye of illegal migration storm

An illegal migrant in Nové Zámky, near Nitra, in September 2023.

Migrants have been arriving in Slovakia in ever-larger numbers, attracted by a document introduced by a former Smer government five years ago which they believe, wrongly, grants them the right to stay in the EU.


8 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad