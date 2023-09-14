Why Bratislava is talking about the missing-now-found young woman

Some media outlets write that the case bears a resemblance to the 2009 Ketamine Phantom case.

The story of a young Academy of Performing Arts student, 22, who went missing on Saturday night has been widely discussed in the media, but also among people living in Bratislava.

She went missing for more than a day before she was found. Soon after, people started wondering what she could have been through.

The woman, called Soňa and who works as a project manager at the Slovak National Theatre, got off a night bus at the Záporožská bus stop in the borough of Petržalka on her way back from a bar on Svoradova Street in the Old Town. Suddenly, she went missing 150 metres away from her place.

Her phone, which had a localisation app installed, turned out to be useless during the search. The phone was either turned off or without Internet connection, wrote the Sme daily.

The young woman was found unconscious on Monday, September 11, on the ground near the Petržalka hospital on Antolská Street by medical workers. Here, she was also admitted to the hospital.

The hospital is located four kilometres away from the Záporožská bus stop.

The hospital on Antolská Street in Petržalka. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

In an effort to find out what happened to the young woman and how she ended up so far from her home, the police asked people to dial 158 if they saw a suspect near a retirement home on Vilova Street. The police even published the photo and the name of the missing woman and later, once found, the police removed this information from their social media channels.